Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Gunners to sign 3 players in January; club locked in contract extension talks with Bukayo Saka, and more - September 15, 2022

Arsenal's UEFA Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday was postponed due to the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Mikel Arteta's wards will next face Brentford on Sunday (September 18) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed the club to sign three players in January. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Bukayo Saka’s contract extension talks.

Arsenal @Arsenal Our @PremierLeague campaign will resume on Sunday with a trip to Brentford.



Kick-off is now set to take place at 12pm (UK time). Our @PremierLeague campaign will resume on Sunday with a trip to Brentford.Kick-off is now set to take place at 12pm (UK time).

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 15, 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign three players in January

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal will have to indulge in the winter transfer window to address issues in the squad. Arteta spent heavily on his team this summer, bringing in a few new faces.

Speaking to Football Insider. Campbell said that his former side's midfield department requires reinforcements.

"With the injuries, there is already a strain on Arsenal’s squad. The midfield is an area that is a bit light. Mikel Arteta and Edu know that. They were trying to get a couple of players in before the window closed. The move for Douglas Luiz did not quite happen," said Campbell.

Campbell added that the north London side have work to do when the window re-opens.

"The squad is not fully done yet; that is for sure. They need to make some moves and get two or three more players in January. It is going to be a long arduous season, especially after the World Cup. Arsenal really have some work to do when the window re-opens," said Campbell.

The Gunners failed to sign a midfielder on transfer deadline day.

Gunners locked in contract extension talks with Bukayo Saka, says Fabrizio Romano

Bukayo Saka has generated attention from clubs around Europe.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are engaged in talks to extend Bukayo Saka's stay at the Emirates.

The Englishman's current contract runs till 2024. However, the Gunners want to put all speculation about his future to bed by tying him down to a new deal.

Arsenal want to extend the contracts of Bukayo Saka, Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli and French defender William Saliba.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side also want to extend Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba's contracts.

"Talks have been ongoing between Arsenal and Bukayo Saka since February. He’s happy at the club and loves Arsenal; this is why Arteta is optimistic. For Arsenal, it is a priority; we will see the timing in the coming months. Martinelli is another player on the list for contract extension, and Saliba too – nothing completed yet," wrote Romano.

Saka has one goal from seven games across competitions this season.

Arsenal could win Premier League this season, says Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has weighed in on his former club's title credentials.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the Gunners could mount a title challenge this season. Arteta's team are atop the league with five wins from their opening six games.

Speaking at a recent event, as cited by Caught Offside, Wenger praised the north London side for their summer business.

"The team has no weak position. They have young, promising players. They bought well this summer. Overall, I would say there is no dominating team, completely dominating team (in the Premier League) and that Arsenal has a chance because the potential is there, and, hopefully, they can do it," said Wenger.

He added:

“At least to be in the top four and why not? I think you can’t even rule out the fact they can fight for the title."

The Gunners have just one defeat this season, losing 2-1 at Manchester United earlier this month.

