Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs Portuguese full-back to improve on loan; Gunners face Real Madrid competition for Shakhtar Donetsk winger, and more - September 17, 2022

Arsenal are gearing up for their game against Brentford on Sunday (September 18) in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta will be determined to solidify his team's position atop the league with a win against the Bees.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed Nuno Tavares to explode after returning from his loan spell with Marseille. Elsewhere, the north London side could face competition from Real Madrid for the signature of a Shakhtar Donetsk winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 17, 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Nuno Tavares to improve on loan

Nuno Tavares left the Emirates on loan this summer.

Kevin Campbell believes Nuno Tavares could arrive at the Emirates a better player next summer. The Portuguese full-back joined Marseille on loan this summer after struggling for chances at Arsenal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Arsenal's decision to send him out on loan is already bearing fruit.

"He’s shown real professionalism by going out there and putting in performances and scoring goals straight away. Arsenal have sent him out to give him the progression he needs and give him the belief and confidence in his own performances. That seems to be coming to fruition," said Campbell.

The former striker said that Tavares could emulate William Saliba and come back a vastly improved player.

“The only hope when you send a player out on loan is that he knuckles down, works hard – and comes back to the club in a better place, just like Saliba did. He’s got to make the most of it, no matter what club you’re at, in order to come back a better player and force your way into the first team at Arsenal," said Campbell.

He added:

“Right now, you can see the plan with Arsenal. Competition for places is high, they’ve spent a lot of money – so he’s on the right track.”

Tavares, 22, has appeared nine times for the French club so far, scoring three goals.

Arsenal face Real Madrid competition for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk could ignite a bidding war next year.

Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Ukrainian winger has caught the eye with a series of assured performances for Shakhtar Donetsk. The Gunners have been monitoring the player for a while but failed to secure his signature this summer.

The north London giants are expected to return for Mudryk next year but will now have Los Blancos for company in the race for the player's services. The La Liga giants have been impressed by Mudryk's performances in the Champions League - four goal contributions in two games - and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mikel Arteta expresses Emile Smith Rowe concerns

Emile Smith Rowe has endured an injury-riddled summer.

Mikel Arteta is worried about the fitness issues of Emile Smith Rowe. The young midfielder has struggled to break into the first team this season due to injury and is currently sidelined with a lingering groin issue.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Metro, Arteta said that the club are working to find a solution to the issue.

"I am concerned about the fact that we don’t have him available and when he’s been trying to train, he’s not been feeling 100 per cent fit or pain free. This is the main concern and we have to find a solution to that. We’re trying to do that," said Arteta.

He added:

"It’s very frustrating (that he can’t play for England Under-21s). He’s a kid that loves playing football. It’s the biggest thing in his life. And when he’s not capable of doing that, especially after the run of games and performances that he had with us the year before, it’s just difficult."

Arteta said that Smith Rowe has to face the situation and come out stronger.

"Injuries are a part of football that you’re going to get at some stage of your career. It’s (about) how you face those difficult moments and how you make the next step. You have to go through that," said Arteta.

He added:

"It is an ongoing issue that he’s had. He’s had some discomfort in the groin area and hasn’t had any continuity this season. It’s something we are trying to assess."

Smith Rowe has made four appearances this season for the north London side, all from the bench.

