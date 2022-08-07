Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player hails decision to name Martin Odegaard captain; Spanish defender set to leave, and more - August 7, 2022

Arsenal managed a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Friday night to start their new Premier League campaign on a winning note. Mikel Arteta will be eager to continue the run as he eyes a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has hailed the decision to hand the Gunners' armband to Martin Odegaard. Elsewhere, a Spanish defender is all set to leave the club this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 7, 2022:

Noel Whelan hails decision to name Martin Odegaard as Arsenal captain

Martin Odegaard is the new Arsenal captain.

Noel Whelan has backed Mikel Arteta's decision to name Martin Odegaard as the new Arsenal captain. The Norwegian, who also wears the armband for his national team, started his reign as the Gunners captain with a win.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Odegaard, 23, is a deserved choice for the rolem as he's respected by the squad:

"Yeah, I do. He’s someone that will be respected and looked up to by the younger players, and maybe even some of the older guard. The way he handles himself on and off the pitch and on the training ground means that he’s obviously a character that Arteta trusts," said Whelan.

He continued:

“That’s what you do. Give the armband to someone who has the trust and the ear of the whole dressing room, someone who isn’t afraid to have a word here or there. I think when you’ve got someone like that; it makes sense to give them the captaincy no matter what age they are. It’s more about what they bring on the pitch and in that environment.”

Pablo Mari set to leave Emirates

Pablo Mari's time at the Emirates is set to come to an end this summer.

Pablo Mari will leave Arsenal this season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish defender is a peripheral figure at the Emirates and has dropped further down the pecking order since the return of William Saliba from loan. Mari is not part of Arteta's plans for the new season, and the Gunners are looking to move him on.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal have received a new bid for Pablo Marì: Hellas Verona are offering permanent deal, Monza pushing for loan with obligation to buy in case they will stay in Serie A next season. Decision expected soon but Pablo Marì will 100% leave Arsenal.

The Gunners have received an offer from Serie A club Hellas Verona to sign Mari on a permanent deal. Serie A newcomers Monza are also eager to take the Spaniard on loan, with an obligation to buym if they avoid relegation.

Ian Wright impressed by William Saliba's debut

William Saliba is tipped to achieve big things at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been impressed by William Saliba's performance on his competitive debut against Crystal Palace. The French defender enjoyed a stellar outing in the Gunners shirt on Friday, helping his team register a clean sheet.

Arsenal @Arsenal



High praise from the boss. Well played, William

Speaking after the game, Wright was full of praise for the 21-year-old.

"Magnificent. He was fantastic tonight. He looks like a brand new signing. Mikel and Edu have got to take a lot of credit for what they’ve done with this guy. This guy is someone we’ve always thought would be special. Even when they sent him out on loan, there were fans calling for him to come back. He’s a full international now; he looks composed, calm; he’s got great pace," said Wright

He added:

"It’s a decision that was magnificent from Arsenal. It would have been easy to bring him back last year, but they gave him the extra season, and now he looks like he’s been playing in that position for years. At 21, to go to Crystal Palace for the first game of the season and play like that. … you don’t want to get carried away, but that’s some performance."

Along with Saliba, new signings Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus also made their Gunners debut against Patrick Vieira's men.

