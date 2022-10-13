Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Former player wants Gabriel Martinelli at Liverpool; Fabrizio Romano says Gunners unlikely to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - October 13, 2022

Arsenal will travel to the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday (October 13) to face Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's men are leading Group A with two wins out of two.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey wants the Reds to target Gabriel Martinelli. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons the Gunners are unlikely to sign a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 13, 2022:

Emile Heskey wants Gabriel Martinelli at Liverpool

Gabriel Martinelli has been in a rich vein of form this season.

Emile Heskey has said that Liverpool should target Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has been outstanding for Arsenal this campaign and is generating attention from clubs around Europe. The north London side are locked in negotiations to extend his stay, but Martinelli wants pay parity to sign a new deal.

Speaking to Ladbrokes: Fanzone, as cited by Caught Offside, Heskey added that the Gunners are unlikely to let him leave.

“I can’t see Arsenal letting Gabriel Martinelli go any time soon, but he’d definitely be someone I would be looking at if I was Liverpool. If you look at that aggression in his game and the way he’s played so far this season, there aren’t many out there with his ability. He’s up and down the pitch, non-stop, for 90 minutes," said Heskey.

Heskey went on to heap praise on the Brazilian.

"He’s got the ability to drive at players, pull them in and out of positions. He’s confident and comfortable on the ball to a point where, as a defender, you aren’t quite sure whether he’s going to have a shot, put a cross in or take you on," said Heskey.

He continued:

“He’s a fantastic player, and someone who everyone would love to play with and hate to play against. He gives you no time whatsoever."

Martinelli has four goals in 11 appearances this season. The 21-year-old contributed a goal and an assist in the Gunners' 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool last weekend.

Arsenal unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham, says Fabrizio Romano

Jude Bellingham has caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham next year.

The Englishman has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund and is wanted by a host of clubs around the continent. Recent reports suggest that the Gunners could dive for the player if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow 4 UCL Matches - 4 UCL Goals - 1 Jude Bellingham 4 UCL Matches - 4 UCL Goals - 1 Jude Bellingham https://t.co/8nyKWoyv3H

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side may not have the finances to complete a move for Bellingham.

“I think Arsenal are doing fantastic but it’s also about the salary; this is why other Premier League and La Liga clubs can offer different kind of contract. Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Man United and of course Real Madrid really want him," wrote Romano.

Bellingham has five goals from 14 games this season.

Sergio Aguero happy to see Gabriel Jesus flourish at Emirates

Gabriel Jesus has been a hit since arriving at the Emirates.

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is happy with Gabriel Jesus' form this season. The Brazilian joined Arsenal from City this summer and has hit the ground running.

Speaking to Stake.com, as relayed by Caught Offside, Aguero said that Jesus is now a key piece of the Gunners' first team.

"Gabriel has always had good respect; he’s truly a complete player. Now, he’s been able to secure a place among the main squad for Arsenal, and his team has many young players with a hunger for glory," said Aguero. (Mikel) Arteta has really been able to imbue it with his style. This has all set up Gabriel to be a key piece of the team, and I’m very happy for it."

Jesus has five goals from 11 games for the north London side this season.

