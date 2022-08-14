Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Magalhaes opens up on exit rumours; Mikel Arteta pleased with Gabriel Jesus, and more - August 14, 2022

Arsenal continued their glorious start to their Premier League campaign with a 4-2 win over Leicester City on Saturday at the Emirates. The Gunners are now second in the Premier League after two games, behind champions Manchester City on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Magalhaes has opened up on rumours linking him away from the Emirates. Elsewhere, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is pleased with Gabriel Jesus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 14, 2022:

Gabriel Magalhaes opens up on exit rumours

Gabriel Magalhaes has gone from strength to strength at the Emirates.

Gabriel Magalhaes is flattered by rumoured interest from Juventus and Barcelona but is happy at the Emirates. The Brazilian has been a rock at the back for Arsenal since arriving in 2020. His steady rise has earned him admirers at clubs around Europe.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gabriel sounded confident of achieving success with the Gunners.

"It’s always nice to get that recognition, but I’m really focused on Arsenal. I am very happy here. I’ve got a good relationship with my teammates, and I am fully committed to the project. I am convinced that, with the project we have, we can achieve a lot,” said Gabriel.

Gabriel is looking to forge a partnership with William Saliba this season at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has been on fire since arriving at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is happy that Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running at the Emirates. The Brazilian scored a brace as Arsenal made light work of Leicester City on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said that Jesus was disappointed, as he wanted to score four goals.

"That’s why we took him off. He has played 18 starts in the last two seasons, and we’re going to demand him to start a lot of games, so we have to manage that load. The way we train is different, and we have to be on top of that. But we know what Gabi can do," said Arteta.

He continued:

"He scored two and got two assists and is still disappointed because he thinks he should have scored four. That’s the standard; that’s the mentality; you need to go to a different level."

Arteta added that Jesus' arrival has boosted the squad:

"His presence lifts the standards, the way he is every day, the way he’s talking to them, the way they are connecting. It’s very natural, but it’s pretty impressive to do it that quickly."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers also concured that Jesus' arrival has lifted the Gunners.

"Anyone can see with Jesus that when you bring in a world-class player, it’s not just what he brings to the team. It’s what a new signing gives to everyone else in terms of confidence," said Rodgers.

He added:

"Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jesus are coming out of a winning environment where they look after themselves, train every day like dogs to be the best they can. That spills on to the rest of the team. And William Saliba has come in and welded very well. Those three starters have made a big difference.”

Gabriel Jesus could turn out to be one of the signings of the summer, having made a blistering start to his Gunners stint.

Mikel Arteta surprised by Arsenal fans' reaction to William Saliba own goal

William Saliba has been impressive so far at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta was pleased with the reaction of the Gunners faithful to William Saliba's own goal. The French defender put the ball into his own net against Leicester City, but instead of turning on him, fans applauded the 21-year-old.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said the reaction helped Saliba put his mistake behind him.

"What the fans did with Saliba after the own goal is something I’ve never seen anything like that in my career. I think it lifted Willy’s confidence. I'm more happy today (with Saliba) than I was last week with Crystal Palace because of how he reacted to the own goal," said Arteta.

William Saliba has enjoyed a solid start to life at the Emirates, producing a 'Man of the Match' performance on his Gunners debut last week against Crystal Palace.

