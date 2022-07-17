Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Martinelli advised to add consistency to his game; Ainsley Maitland-Niles tipped to play squad role, and more - July 16, 2022

Arsenal are looking to break into the top four in the Premier League next campaign. The Gunners finished fifth in the league last season, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised Gabriel Martinelli to add more consistency to his game. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Ainsley Maitlaind-Niles to play a squad role at the Emirates next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 16, 2022:

Paul Merson advises Gabriel Martinelli to add consistency to his game

Gabriel Martinelli is tipped for a great future at the Emirates.

Paul Merson believes Gabriel Martinelli must add consistency to his game to realize his potential. The Brazilian has endured a mixed time at Arsenal so far but is highly regarded at the club.

In his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that Martinelli must stop performing in flashes and maintain his standards throughout the 90 minutes.

“Gabriel Martinelli needs to take a big leap forward this season because his potential is enormous. For me, he gets great reviews, but it's never for the whole game. He plays in flashes. I remember seeing him against Liverpool last season in the cup, and for 15 minutes, he gave Trent Alexander-Arnold the absolute runaround,” wrote Merson.

He continued:

“But I don't think he really touched the ball after that. He has moments in games, and you've got to have more than moments if you want to reach the top. He has to keep wanting and demanding the ball all the time. He's got so much talent. He needs to use it more consistently.”

Merson suggested that Martinelli could learn a thing or two from Bukayo Saka.

“You can't keep drifting in and out of a football match. He's better than that. Don't be amazing for ten minutes and then disappear. He's got pace; he's got quick feet; he's a good finisher. He's got everything. He just has to put it all out there for longer. I would like to see him get more involved in the game in the way Bukayo Saka does. He could learn from that,” wrote Merson.

He added:

“Saka has learned to stay involved and keep attacking, all the time. Martinelli needs to look at what Saka does and follow his example. If he gets it all together like Saka, he could be a really big gamechanger for Arsenal. A really important part of the team.”

Kevin Campbell tips Ainsley Maitland-Niles to play squad role at Emirates

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future.

Kevin Campbell believes Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be a squad member for Arsenal next season. The 24-year-old’s contract expires next summer, and the Gunners are looking to move him on. Nottingham Forest were previously monitoring the player but have cooled their interest of late.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said Maitland-Niles could play a bit-part role at the Emirates till he departs.

“Maitland-Niles plays so many positions. You could make a case to keep him around. But at the end of the day, the levels in this Arsenal squad are moving up – and they’re looking to bring in that next bracket of player. So, if Maitland-Niles is going to see out the rest of his contract, then I understand that. We could see him hanging around and playing a role unless someone is going to stump up a fee for him,” said Campbell.

Arsenal interested in Wendel

Wendel has caught attention with his performances for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Arsenal are interested in Wendel, according to Globo via Caught Offside. The Brazilian midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

He became a first-team regular at the Russian side last season.Arteta wants more strength in depth in his midfield at the Emirates and has his eyes on the 24-year-old.

Wendel is capable of carrying out multiple roles in the middle of the park and has appeared 55 times for Zenit Saint Petersburg so far. The Gunners are enticed by his versatility as they look to break into the Premier League elite. However, the Brazilian’s contract runs till 2025, so prising him away could be a costly affair.

