Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gabriel Martinelli wants massive wages to sign new contract; former player urges Gunners to extend William Saliba stay, and more - October 12, 2022

Arsenal are leading the pack in the Premier League after nine games.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli wants massive wages to sign a new contract. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has urged the club to tie William Saliba down to a new deal.

Gabriel Martinelli wants massive wages to sign new contract

Gabriel Martinelli has been on fire this season.

Gabriel Martinelli wants his current wages to be tripled to sign a new deal at the Emirates, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian has been on a roll this season and has emerged as one of Arteta's most important players. Arsenal are eager to tie him down to a new contract to end speculation regarding his future.

Recent reports indicated that the player is eager to extend his stay at the Emirates. However, it now appears that Martinelli wants close to £200,000 per week to commit himself to the club.

The Brazilian has registered four goals from 11 games this season, so the Gunners might feel his demands are justified.

Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to extend William Saliba stay

William Saliba has hit the ground running at the Emirates,

Kevin Campbell has advised Arsenal to tie William Saliba down to a new deal at the earliest.

The Frenchman enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with Marseille before returning to the Emirates this summer. He has since cemented his place in the first team under Arteta.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that any delay in extending Saliba's stay could cost his former team monetarily.

"Arsenal need to negotiate quicker. At the end of the day, William Saliba did really well on loan. He has taken that confidence into the new season. He is proving to be the difference for us at the back. The longer Arsenal take to negotiate this deal the more money, it is going to cost them. He is putting more zeros on," said Campbell.

Campbell added that Saliba should be at the Emirates for the next ten years.

"The club know what they need to do. It is something that will get sorted out, I’m sure. Saliba should be at Arsenal for the next five to 10 years. As a young centre-half, they do not come better than him. They need to sort out this new contract. We need a new contract to keep Barcelona well away," said Campbell.

Saliba has two goals from nine appearances for the north London side this season. His current contract runs out in 2024.

Gabriel Agbonlahor apologises to Ben White

Ben White has operated in a right-back role this season at the Emirates.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has apologised to Ben White for his recent comments.

Agbonlahor was very vocal in his criticism of White ahead of the new season. However, the player has redeemed himself this campaign, flourishing in a right-back role.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that his countryman has been brilliant in his new position.

“I want to apologise to Ben White. I have given him a bit of stick recently, in the past year, but he’s been outstanding at right-back. Nothing gets past him, and he’s decent on the ball as well," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“He could be one of those players that you look at and say he’s a right-back now. Going forward, he’s a right-back who can fill in at centre-back. Credit to Ben White because he’s proved me wrong."

White has appeared ten times for the Gunners this campaign.

