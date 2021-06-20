Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners' £250m summer plan revealed, club targeting £47m Barcelona midfielder and more - 20th June 2021

Arsenal want to utilize the summer transfer window to overcome last season's disappointment. An eighth-place finish highlighted that the Gunners squad desperately needs reinforcements and Mikel Arteta is committed to bringing the right players to the Emirates over the next two months.

Arsenal could be planning a squad overhaul, with the club linked to multiple players in the country and abroad. The Gunners are hoping that proper investment can help them get back among the top four in the Premier League.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 20th June 2021.

Arsenal’s £250m summer plan revealed

James Maddison

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has approved a £250m transfer budget for this summer, according to The Express via 90min. The Gunners are bracing for quite a few departures in the next few weeks as Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi, and Bernd Leno are all linked with moves away from the Emirates. Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have already returned to Real Madrid after the completion of their loan spell.

As such, Arsenal need to invest in the transfer market to rejuvenate their squad with new signings. The Gunners are looking for young, talented players with the potential to become expensive assets, which is the driving factor behind Kroenke’s willingness to spend. Arteta apparently wants five arrivals at the Emirates this summer, with two central midfielders, a full back, a goalkeeper, and a central defender on his wish list.

Additional signings could also be accommodated if space opens up in the squad from summer sales. Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale and Brighton’s Ben White are on that list, while the Gunners are also interested in Norwich City’s Max Aarons. Arteta is also eyeing moves for James Maddison, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Yves Bissouma.

Gunners targeting £47m Barcelona midfielder

Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal are targeting Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon. The Brazilian has endured a difficult time since moving to Camp Nou in 2018 and could be available for a fraction of the astronomical fee the Catalans paid Liverpool for his services. The La Liga giants are desperate to offload Coutinho and the Gunners are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Arsenal struggled due to a lack of creativity in the final third last season. With Odegaard unlikely to return, the Gunners want to add an attacking midfielder over the summer. Coutinho fits the bill, despite his recent struggles, and could be available for £47m.

Arsenal interested in Peruvian youngster

Arsenal are interested in Peru Under-20 international Aron Sanchez, according to Football London. The young centre-back plays for AD Cantolao in Peru’s top division and is being scouted for the Gunners Under-23 squad. The 18-year-old was also part of his nation’s provisional squad for Copa America.

Arsenal are targeting players from South America to deal with Brexit regulations. The Gunners currently have a plethora of young center backs in their ranks. However, quite a few are expected to leave, hence the Premier League giants have offered Sanchez a trial.

