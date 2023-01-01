Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners activate William Saliba extension, club have free run at Lazio midfielder, and more - January 1, 2023

Arsenal secured a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (December 31) in the Premier League at the Amex. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli helped Mikel Arteta's wards go seven points clear at the top.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have activated an extension clause in William Saliba's contract. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has said that the north London side have a free run at a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 1, 2023:

Arsenal activate William Saliba extension

William Saliba has been outstanding since returning to the Emirates.

Arsenal have triggered a one-year extension clause for William Saliba, according to reputed journalist David Ornstein.

The Frenchman has been a revelation for the Gunners since returning from his loan spell with Marseille. The 21-year-old has become a mainstay in Arteta's backline this season, earning widespread praise for his assured performances. He has made 19 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and setting up one more.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal have activated option to extend William Saliba contract until June 2024. Existing terms were due to end June 2023 & deadline to trigger extra 12 months was Dec 31.

Saliba has also generated interest from clubs around Europe, promoting the Gunners to take action. The Frenchman's contract was due to expire in the summer, and the deadline to exercise the extension was December 31. The Premier League club have used the option to end speculation about the player's future and are likely to tie him down to a new deal soon.

Gunners have free run at Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, says Dean Jones

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (left) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal could secure the signature of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if they want, according to Dean Jones.

The Serbian midfielder has been a consistent performer for Lazio and is a long-term target for the north London side. Arteta remains keen to strengthen his midfield and is reportedly eyeing the 27-year-old.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ Arsenal are in pole position to sign Lazio's 27-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



[Source: Corriere dello Sport]

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Milinkovic-Savic's underwhelming performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could work in the Gunners' favour.

"The one thing in Arsenal’s favour here is that Milinkovic-Savic didn’t quite light up the World Cup in a way that he could have done. If Arsenal do want him, this would probably be the time to make their move, because they’d have a reasonably clear run at him," said Jones.

The 27-year-old has amassed five goals and seven assists from 20 games across competitions this season.

Arsenal unlikely to sign Rafael Leao, according to Dean Jones

Rafael Leao has been on fire this season.

Dean Jones reckons the Gunners would only turn to Rafael Leao if they miss out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian winger is a top target for Arteta this year after a superb run with Shakhtar Donetsk.The Gunners have also been linked with Leao recently as Arteta continues to scout the market for attacking reinforcements.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



1. Leao - 13g/13a (26 total)

2. Immobile - 20/4 (24 total)

3. Osimhen - 18/6 (24 total)

4. Lautaro - 17/6 (23 total)

5. SMS - 9/12 (21 total)



@RafaeLeao7 Leao led Serie A for MOST GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in 2022

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that AC Milan would seek a colossal fee for the Portuguese forward.

"I can’t see it being an option right now unless Mudryk doesn’t happen. And then even if further down the line, they are able to step into the Leao conversation, it’s going to take some doing because of the huge financial investment that is needed," said Jones.

He added:

“But saying that, this is a new Arsenal. This is a team that’s top of the league and a team that we do actually have to take seriously again, a club we have to take seriously again.”

Leao has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Rossoneri, registering seven goals and nine assists.

