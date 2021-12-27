Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to ask for Barcelona star in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swap deal; star midfielder set to join AS Roma on loan, and more - 27 December 2021

Arsenal registered an emphatic 5-0 win over Norwich City on Sunday in the Premier League. A brace from Bukayo Saka, along with goals from Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe helped the Gunners stay fourth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been advised to ask Barcelona to include Frenkie de Jong in a swap deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Elsewhere, a Gunners midfielder is all set to join AS Roma on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 27th December 2021.

Arsenal advised to ask for Frenkie de Jong in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swap deal

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has urged his former club to sign Frenkie de Jong.

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has urged his former club to bring Frenkie de Jong to the Emirates. The Gunners are tipped to make a swap deal with Barcelona involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Philippe Coutinho. Manager Mikel Arteta wants the Gabon international to leave Arsenal.

Barcelona are interested in the 33-year-old, and are proposing a swap deal involving Aubameyang and the Brazilian. However, Campbell believes the Gunners should ask De Jong to replace Coutinho in the deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Arsenal man said that the Dutchman would slot in seamlessly at the Emirates.

"I would like De Jong, if you don’t mind. I would love to see him at Arsenal. I cannot see them moving him on because he has been phenomenal for them; he really has. He is the one player who really fit(s) into Mikel Arteta’s squad. He would fit in effortlessly. I think he’d be brilliant beside Thomas Partey," said Campbell.

"Would they want to do that deal? Barca want another striker now (Sergio) Aguero has retired. There is room for Aubameyang. Listen, at the end of the day, if they want to do business and Aubameyang wants to go – do the business. Create some room on that wage bill," continued Campbell.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles set to join AS Roma on loan

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is all set to leave Arsenal this winter.

According to Goal, the Englishman is edging closer to a loan move to AS Roma. The 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates of late. Maitland-Niles wanted to leave this summer, but the Gunners convinced him to stay.

GOAL News @GoalNews CONFIRMED: Ainsley Maitland-Niles will leave Arsenal to join Jose Mourinho's Roma on loan 🤝 CONFIRMED: Ainsley Maitland-Niles will leave Arsenal to join Jose Mourinho's Roma on loan 🤝 https://t.co/9fXRg95xQv

However, he has struggled for game time, and is now yearning for a move away from Arsenal to resurrect his career. AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho believes the Englishman can add depth to his roster, and is pushing for his signing.

It is not clear whether the Serie A giants would have the option to sign him permanently, though.

Arsenal interested in Brennan Johnson

Arsenal are interested in Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

According to The Sun. The Welsh winger is wanted by Brentford, but the Gunners are plotting to hijack the deal by submitting a higher bid.

Johnson fits the profile of the players Arteta wants at Arsenal. The 20-year-old has been indispensable for Nottingham Forest this season. The Gunners could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for the services of Johnson, though.

