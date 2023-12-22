Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised against Dominic Solanke move; club not in talks to sign Douglas Luiz, and more - December 22, 2023

Arsenal are putting together final preparations before their visit to Anfield on Sunday (December 24) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are atop the league after 17 games, one point ahead of the second-placed Reds.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been advised against a move for Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke. Elsewhere, the north London side are not in talks to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 22, 2023:

Arsenal advised against Dominic Solanke move by journalist

Dominic Solanke has turned heads at the Emirates.

Journalist Paul Brown has advised Arsenal against a move for Dominic Solanke. The English forward has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season, registering nine goals and one assist in 19 outings across competitions. His efforts have forced the Gunners to take note, as per The Daily Star.

The north London side are in the market for a proven No. 9 to lead the line, preferably an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that Solanke doesn't fit that profile.

“I guess it wouldn't create as much excitement. Clearly, he's a good player who's playing very well, but he seems a bit similar in profile to the likes of Eddie Nketiah for me, and I'm not sure that he would be the right solution for Arsenal," said Brown.

He added:

“I really think Arsenal need a striker who is capable of scoring 20 to 25 goals for them in a Premier League season, and I'm not sure that Solanke is quite that. It would be an interesting move, but probably not one that you would say is going to win them the title.”

Solanke's contract with the Cherries runs till 2027.

Gunners not in talks to sign Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Douglas Luiz, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are looking for Declan Rice's ideal partner in the centre of the park and have zeroed in on the Brazilian. Luiz has been a revelation for Aston Villa this season, scoring six goals and setting up four in 25 appearances across competitions.

The north London side are long-term admirers of the player and would ideally like to bring him to the Emirates in January. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Villa have no plans to sell the player at the moment.

"Fans have been mentioning latest reports on Douglas Luiz and talks over a move to the Emirates Stadium, but my information remains the same: as I said in November.

"Arsenal like Douglas. He’s considered the perfect player for their ideas in midfield, but Aston Villa have no plans to sell. No changes so far, despite rumours," wrote Romano.

Luiz could have been a superb help in Arsenal's quest for a Premier League title this season. However, it appears that they might have to wait till the summer to get their man.

Emmanuel Petit lauds team spirit at the Emirates

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has spoken highly of the team spirit at the club right now.

The Gunners are a close knit group under Arteta, who has offloaded big names like Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to maintain the squad integrity. The club have seen results on the pitch as well, narrowly missing out on the league last season.

The north London side are atop the league this season and are among the favourites for the title. Speaking to Get French Football News, Petit praised the bond between the players at his former club.

"I’m very proud of the Gunners today. And of all that is good about Arsenal and the club today, there is one thing in particular that I really like, that I admire a lot because it really speaks to me.

"It’s the friendship that exists between the players. There’s a real friendship that you can feel, that you can see on the pitch. You can see in their behaviour," said Petit.

He continued:

"The other day when Ramsdale played, at the end of the match all the players ran over to see him, to put their arms around him, to console him, because it must be very hard for him to be in his situation.

"The same thing with Kai Havertz when he scored his goal last weekend. You see it when a player has had a bad game – they’re immediately comforted by teammates.”

Arteta has been very selective about his recruitment as well, bringing in leaders like Declan Rice who fit into his philosophy.