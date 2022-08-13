Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to extend William Saliba contract; Youri Tielemans annoyed by lack of approach, and more - August 13, 2022

Arsenal secured a 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus scored a brace, while Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli also found the back of the net as Mikel Arteta's men picked up maximum points from two games.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has advised the club to extend William Saliba's contract. Elsewhere, Youri Tielemans is annoyed by the lack of approach for his signature.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 13, 2022:

Kevin Campbell advises Arsenal to extend William Saliba contract

William Saliba is expected to become a regular at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell has advised Arsenal to extend William Saliba's contract. The French defender has been tipped to have a great future after catching the eye recently.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the sooner the Gunners tie Saliba, 21, down to a new deal, the better.

"Agree on the numbers now Arsenal! Wow, this guy is only going to get better. I’m not saying he is never going to have a bad game; young players always will. He will have his moments, but the way he plays the game; he is so assured. It is very rare that he goes to ground. He brings such a calmness to the team," said Campbell.

He added:

"I heard Virgil van Dijk followed him after the game on Friday. The Rolls Royce following the Bentley, I don’t mind that. Listen: Saliba is an incredible player and an incredible talent. Arsenal better get him signed up. The sooner the better.”

Saliba registered 52 appearances for Marseille on loan last season. He turned in a 'Man of the Match' performance on his Gunners debut against Crystal Palace last weekend. However, he scored an own goal against Leicester on Saturday, but that mattered not, as the Gunners trail league leaders Manchester City only on goal difference.

Youri Tielemans annoyed by lack of approach

Youri Tielemans is eager to leave the King Power Stadium.

Youri Tielemans is annoyed by the lack of approach for his signature, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Belgian midfielder wants to leave Leicester City this summer and is heavily linked with Arsenal. However, the Gunners are yet to submit an offer for him.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side remain interested in Tielemans.

"I think Tielemans has got a bit fed up of waiting for this; it’s been a long time we’ve been talking about him going to Arsenal or Manchester United, but the situation is still the same, and nobody has actually knocked on the door with an offer," said Jones.

He continued:

“We know that Arsenal have a genuine interest, and they’ve got all of the background work done on him, and they’ve even got their proposed terms set up for if they were to go ahead with this one.”

Tielemans is in the final year of his contract with the Foxes. He could be available for £30 million.

Mikel Arteta discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposed move to Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to Barcelona in January.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are grateful to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his services to the club.

The Gabon international joined Barcelona in January this year under unceremonious circumstances. He was stripped of the club's captaincy due to disciplinary issues before his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Speaking recently, Arteta refused to dwell on the events leading to Aubameyang's departure.

"It’s a long time since that happened. I cannot go back every time there is another series. I have made my comments on that. I was really clear and honest with my opinion, and what has been done has only been done to defend our club and put the club in the best possible position while being as clear, as honest and as consistent as we can be," said Arteta.

Arteta went on to praise Aubameyang, calling him an 'exceptional' player.

"Auba is an exceptional player. He did so much for us – he was our captain, and we have to be very grateful for what he did for this club," said Arteta.

Aubameyang, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, could get a hostile welcome from Arsenal fans if a move materialises. However, Arteta believes the 33-year-old deserves a warm reception.

"I’d hope he does because I think he deserves that. There are moments in life, and there are moments in your career – sometimes the trajectory and objectives of each individual are different to the club’s. We have to respect that," said Arteta.

Aubameyang has admirers at Stamford Bridge, and a move cannot be ruled out yet.

