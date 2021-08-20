Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to replace Mikel Arteta with Premier League-winning manager; club want €25 million for Barcelona target, and more - 20th August 2021

Arsenal have been very busy in the transfer market of late. The impending arrivals of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale would mean the Gunners are set to splash well over £100 million this summer. Mikel Arteta wants a few more additions to his squad, but is also gearing up for player sales at the moment.

However, Arsenal have been advised to replace the Spaniard with a former Premier League-winning manager. The Gunners are also planning to bid adieu to one of their star players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20 August 2021.

Arsenal advised to replace Mikel Arteta with Antonio Conte

Darren Bent wants Antonio Conte (in picture) to replace Mikel Arteta.

Former England striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta and replace him with Antonio Conte.

The Gunners have been on a poor run of form in the Premier League since the arrival of the Spaniard. The club did lift the FA Cup and the Community Shield under Arteta, but could only manage eighth-place finishes in the league in his two seasons at the helm.

Arsenal started the 2021-22 campaign with a 2-0 humbling at newly promoted Brentford, exacerbating matters for the Spaniard. With Chelsea waiting for the Gunners this weekend, Bent believes the Gunners should bring Conte to the Emirates if he is available.

Speaking in his episode on TalkSPORT, as relayed by Mirror, the Englishman claimed Arsenal need the Italian manager if they want to get back to winning ways.

“If we want to get back to the good times, you sack Mikel Arteta and bring in someone like Antonio Conte. They are spending a lot of money on new players, and we seem to be going backwards. With Conte, it’s a different kettle of fish. If they can get Conte, you get him. But would Antonio Conte come? I don’t know. If they’ve got an inkling that they can get Conte, sack Arteta” said Bent.

😩 “We seem to be going backwards!”



💪 “If they can get someone of Antonio Conte’s level, you’ve got to get them.”



Darren Bent says #AFC must sack Arteta, if they were able to sign Conte as manager. pic.twitter.com/daLErbisIr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 18, 2021

Gunners want €25 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal want €25 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital, Arsenal want €25 million to part ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid interest from Barcelona.

The Gunners are willing to offload the Gabonese international this summer after a less than impressive 2020-21 campaign, where Aubameyang managed only 15 goals and four assists in 39 games in all competitions.

Barcelona are ready to bring the Gabonese striker to Camp Nou, and have even offered Arsenal Philippe Coutinho in return. However, the Gunners are not interested in a swap deal and want €25 million for Aubameyang.

Arsenal hoping to offload Willian this summer

Arsenal are eager to offload Willian this summer.

Arsenal remain hopeful of offloading Willian this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old joined the Gunners on a three-year deal last August, but the move has turned out to be a nightmare for both parties. The Brazilian has struggled to find his footing at the Emirates, managing just a solitary goal from 37 appearances last season.

Arsenal are still hopeful to find a solution for Willian. He wants to leave the club since May - Arsenal are looking for bids for Willian, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira. 🔴 #AFC



Al-Ahli links for Willian were completely fake - never started any negotiation. https://t.co/syoUu8ec5e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021

Arsenal are desperate to offload the Brazilian before the end of this month, with his colossal wages also causing a dent in the club’s finances. The Gunners are looking for suitors for Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira as well.

