Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign 8 new players; club contemplating move for Marseille midfielder, and more - 20 May 2022

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League after 37 games, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards have lost their last two games and will be desperate for a win against Everton on Sunday. They'll also need Spurs to lose their last game to leapfrog them to fourth place.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to sign eight new players this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are contemplating a move for a Marseille midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20 May 2022:

Kevin Campbell advises Arsenal to sign eight new players

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners need to bring in eight players this summer. Arteta is expected to dive into the transfer market for reinforcements at the end of the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that his former club struggled this season due to their lack of activity in January.

"You could say a lack of activity in January cost Arsenal, but you just don’t know. The fact is, this squad were in a great position with three games to go. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but nothing is guaranteed. What I do know is that Arsenal need eight players. Many people say to me, ‘eight players, what are you talking about?’ Now they see. We need eight new players," said Campbell.

He continued:

"We need eight players who are good enough to start. The starting XI and bench should be strong, so you can mix and twist the team. Arsenal are not good enough at the moment. They do not have the strength in depth."

Gunners contemplating Boubacar Kamara move

Boubacar Kamara will leave Marseille this summer.

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Boubacar Kamara, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The French midfielder is set to leave Marseille at the end of his contract this summer. The Gunners are planning to rope him up on a Bosman move.

Arsenal may attempt to sign Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, on a free transfer, at the end of the season.

Arteta has suffered due to the injury woes of Thomas Partey this season. The Spaniard wants to strengthen his defensive midfield and has his eyes on Kamara. The 22-year-old's ability to play in multiple positions in midfield and the backline also makes him an attractive proposition for the Gunners.

Noel Whelan claims Nuno Tavares is not good enough for Arsenal

Nuno Tavares (right) has struggled since arriving at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Nuno Tavares is not good enough for Arsenal. The Portuguese full-back has struggled since arriving last summer, so the Gunners are already monitoring Bologna youngster Aaron Hickey to take his place.









Arsenal have agreed on a fee between £17 and £21 million for Aaron Hickey, according to Italian reports!

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the north London side should bolster their full-back position this summer. He said:

"They’re trying to cover a lot of bases, and having that huge depth certainly seems to work for Liverpool. If you’re playing European football and going deep in a lot of competitions, as Arsenal will hope to do – you need a big squad. You’re going to have to chop and change players and rotate."

He continued:

“We’ve seen how much they’ve struggled in these full-back positions this season. Tomiyasu and Tierney have been injured a lot – and Tavares just isn’t good enough. I think it’s a clever idea to get a top-rated youngster in. It’s another piece of the puzzle for Arteta and Arsenal."

Tavares has made just 12 league starts this season.

