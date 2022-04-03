Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Crystal Palace star, club end pursuit of Everton ace, and more - 3 April 2022

Arsenal are fighting to secure a top-four place for the first time under manager Mikel Arteta this season. The Spaniard has taken his team to fourth in the league after 28 games and will next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has advised the Gunners to sign a Crystal Palace star. Elsewhere, the north London side have ended their pursuit of an Everton ace. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 3rd April 2022:

Arsenal advised to sign Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has advised his former club to invest in Wilfried Zaha this summer. The Ivorian international has consistently been one of the most dangerous attackers in the Premier League.

In his column in The Daily Star, Merson said that Zaha would be an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe, noting:

"Arsenal should go back in for Wilfried Zaha and try to sign him from Crystal Palace this summer. They wanted him before and missed out. But Zaha wanted to join them, and I don't think he'll stay at Palace forever. I think he would have made a difference to Arsenal. He's better than Nicolas Pepe. He draws players towards him and makes things happen."

He continued:

"It's a good time for Mikel Arteta to buy him. You'd get him a bit cheaper, and he's a better player now than he was when they tried before. I think Pepe goes this summer if they can find a buyer, and sooner or later, they will try Gabriel Martinelli up front."

Merson also added that Zaha would be a natural fit at the Emirates, saying:

"So I definitely think there is room for another winger like Zaha in the team, and I think he'd get lots of minutes. I think Zaha makes much better decisions these days. He commits players. And the way Arsenal play, he would free up space for others," wrote Merson.

Merson continued:

"He would find it easier at Arsenal than he does at Palace because there teams double up on him all the time because he's the danger man. He would be quite shocked how easy he would find it at Arsenal, how much space he would get because teams couldn't double up on him there."

Gunners end Dominic Calvert-Lewin pursuit

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) has blown hot and cold this season.

The Gunners have ended their pursuit of Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to Football Insider.

The English striker has been on the radar of Arteta recently. The Spaniard is looking to add a new number nine to his roster this summer, having allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Everton will be forced to sell Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after their financial woes were revealed.



(Source: Sun Sport) Everton will be forced to sell Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after their financial woes were revealed.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Everton will be forced to sell Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after their financial woes were revealed.(Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/o8hCgNyjdf

Arteta is also likely to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season on free transfers.

Calvert-Lewin had previously emerged as an option, but the Gunners are having second thoughts now. They are wary of his injury woes and his failure to regain his form after returning to fitness. As such, the 25-year-old has dropped down their priority list.

The Everton man has bagged three goals and an assist in 11 games across competitions this season.

Kieran Tierney wants to stay at Emirates

Kieran Tierney has been linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Kieran Tierney wants to stay at the Gunners amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to Football London.

The Scottish full-back has been outstanding recently and has generated interest from clubs around the continent. The Blaugrana believe he could be a successor to Jordi Alba, while Los Blancos want him to replace the outgoing Marcelo.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 1 - Kieran Tierney

◉ 9 - Tariq Lamptey

◉ 9 - Kyle Walker-Peters



No way past KT. Only three full-backs have made 20+ Premier League appearances this season and been dribbled past fewer than 10 times:◉ 1 - Kieran Tierney◉ 9 - Tariq Lamptey◉ 9 - Kyle Walker-PetersNo way past KT. Only three full-backs have made 20+ Premier League appearances this season and been dribbled past fewer than 10 times: ◉ 1 - Kieran Tierney ◉ 9 - Tariq Lamptey ◉ 9 - Kyle Walker-PetersNo way past KT. 👀 https://t.co/Q7eCkwHk8u

However, Tierney has no intention of leaving the Emirates, having made nearly 100 appearances for the club. The 24-year-old is under contract till 2026 and is happy at the club. He is not looking to leave at the moment and remains focused on securing UEFA Champions League football next season.

