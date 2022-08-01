Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign holding midfielder; Fulham agree deal to sign Bernd Leno, and more - August 1, 2022

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday in their opening game of the new Premier League season. Mikel Arteta's wards finished fifth in the league last campaign, so the Spaniard will look to break into the top four.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has advised the Gunners to sign a defensive midfielder. Elsewhere, Fulham have struck a deal with the north London side to take Bernd Leno to Crave Cottage.

Orbinho @Orbinho Three of Arsenal's last four goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League have been netted in the 90th minute or later. Three of Arsenal's last four goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League have been netted in the 90th minute or later.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 1, 2022:

Frank McAvennie advises Arsenal to sign holding midfielder

Thomas Partey has not been entirely convincing at the Emirates so far.

Frank McAvennie believes Arsenal need to sign a holding midfielder before the end of the transfer window. The Gunners have Thomas Partey, but the Ghanaian is yet to find his footing at the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie also said that Arteta could be interested in a back-up for Kieran Tierney this summer.

“I think they’ve brought decent players in. I think (Gabriel) Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, that’s two good players. I’m not really too convinced about who they’ve got holding in midfield. (Thomas) Partey hasn’t hit the ground running. In terms of full-backs, he might be talking about getting cover for (Kieran) Tierney," said McAvennie.

Fulham agree deal to sign Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno will move to Craven Cottage this summer.

Fulham have agreed an £8 million deal to sign Bernd Leno, according to The Athletic via Pain In The Arsenal.

The German goalkeeper has become surplus to requirements at the Emirates after the arrival of Matt Turner this summer. Leno lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last season and has no future with the Gunners.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FulhamFC



Fulham wanted Leno over Neto as new goalkeeper. Bernd Leno will undergo medical tests and sign as new Fulham goalkeeper this week, personal terms are also agreed. Full agreement in place between Fulham and Arsenal, as per @Plettigoal - will be completed soon.Fulham wanted Leno over Neto as new goalkeeper. Bernd Leno will undergo medical tests and sign as new Fulham goalkeeper this week, personal terms are also agreed. Full agreement in place between Fulham and Arsenal, as per @Plettigoal - will be completed soon. ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC Fulham wanted Leno over Neto as new goalkeeper. https://t.co/Sr2VHb7IU9

The Gunners are ready to cash in on him this summer, and Fulham have agreed to take him off their hands. The German has agreed personal terms with the Cottagers, and a medical is scheduled later this week.

Paddy Kenny tips Gunners to break into top four

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Arsenal could break into the top four in the Premier League next season. The Gunners invested heavily in the squad this summer and have done very well in pre-season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the north London side look in good form.

“It builds confidence, even though it is only pre-season. I always find it difficult that Premier League teams play each other, I don’t get it. I have always found it strange, you don’t see Championship or League One clubs doing that. Tuchel came out after that game and was really upset with his Chelsea team, but you have to remember it’s only pre-season," said Kenny.

He added:

“When the whistle goes on the first day of the season, that’s when the nitty gritty starts. You always want to win games. so it isn’t the be-all and end-all. Arsenal look in good form; they are playing some brilliant stuff, from what I have seen. I think they will be challenging for the top four again this season.”

