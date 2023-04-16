Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners advised to sign Michael Olise; Declan Rice backed to succeed at Emirates, and more - April 14, 2023

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (April 16) in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s took an early 2-0 lead in the game through goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard. The Hammers, though, clawed back into the game, thanks to strikes from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised the Gunners to secure the signature of Michael Olise. Elsewhere, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been backed to succeed at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 14, 2023:

Arsenal advised to sign Michael Olise

Michael Olise has been a revelation at Selhurst Park this season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to sign Michael Olise.

The French forward has exploded into the scene at Crystal Palace this season, registering two goals and eight assists in 33 appearances across competitions. His form has reportedly turned heads at the Emirates, who're looking at him as the perfect cover for Bukayo Saka.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the Gunners lack a backup for Saka and tipped Olise to fill the gap.

“I think he’d fit perfectly into that Arsenal side. He’d be a great backup for Saka. Hopefully, Arsenal’s top players don’t get injured, but if Saka did – they don’t have a replacement on that right-hand side. I think Olise would be a great signing, but it just depends on what kind of fee Crystal Palace would ask for in the summer window,” said Agbonlahor.

Arteta has targeted talented young players like Olise since taking charge at the north London side.

Declan Rice backed to succeed at Emirates

Declan Rice has admirers at the Emirates.

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha reckons Declan Rice would be a good fit with Arsenal.

The English midfielder remains heavily linked with a departure from West Ham United this summer. The 24-year-old enters the final year of his contract with the Hammers at the end of the season but is reluctant to sign a new deal. The Gunners are interested in Rice and have made him their priority for the summer.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha was full of praise for the Englishman.

“Declan Rice is a terrific player, and he’s had a decent season. It’s difficult to know what he really wants. At first, we heard it was Manchester United, and now he’s heavily linked with Arsenal,” said Saha.

He continued:

"His position is really important to every team. Quality wise, he can adapt, and technically, he’s very good and has great awareness. He must deliver the right balance in defending and bombing forwards, but I do think Declan Rice and Arsenal is a good fit.”

Rice has two goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions for West Ham this season.

Darren Bent heaps praise on Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is a regular between the sticks for Mikel Arteta.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent reckons Aaron Ramsdale is one of the best signings for Arsenal recently.

The English goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates from Sheffield United in 2021 and quickly established himself as the No. 1. The 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength since and has been indispensable for Arteta this season.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday, Bent said that Ramsdale has proved his critics wrong.

“I think he’s been doing that since he came to Arsenal. People questioned him because he had back to back relegations. It was a lot of money, I think it was £25m, and people questioned it,” said Bent.

He added:

“His leadership and what he brings to the dressing room is why Arsenal went all out to sign him. He’s been sensational and for me he has been one of the best signings we’ve seen in Arsenal’s recent history.”

Ramsdale has been key to the Gunners’ rise in the Premier League this season.

Poll : 0 votes