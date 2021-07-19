Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree personal terms with Leicester City ace, club preparing move for £25m Barcelona star, and more - 19th July 2021

Arsenal has not enjoyed the best start to their preparations for the new season. The Gunners succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Hibernian in their first pre-season game of the summer.

The Premier League giants faced Rangers next but could only manage a 2-2 draw. Mikel Arteta is missing a few of his star men, but it is still clear that the Spaniard needs reinforcements before heading into the new campaign.

Arsenal has already secured the services of Nuno Tavares, and Arteta is now eyeing additions to his midfield. The Gunners also want to strengthen their fullback area before the end of the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 19, 2021.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Leicester City ace

James Maddison

Arsenal has agreed personal terms with James Maddison, according to Caught Offside. The Gunners are eager to inject a shot of creativity into their squad ahead of the new season.

Mikel Arteta’s team struggled to create chances in the first half of last season until the arrival of Martin Odegaard on loan and the emergence of Emile Smith Rowe.

With the Norwegian unlikely to return to the Emirates, the Spaniard has identified Maddison as the ideal candidate to take over the responsibilities.

The Englishman has been one of the standout players for Leicester City in recent years and registered 11 goals from 42 appearances last season, helping the Foxes win the FA Cup.

It now appears that Arsenal has convinced Maddison to make the move. However, the Gunners still have to persuade Leicester City to part ways with their prized asset.

It is believed that an offer of £60 million could do the trick.

Gunners preparing move for £25m Barcelona star

Sergino Dest

Arsenal is preparing a move for Sergino Dest, according to Metro via Sport. The Gunners are looking to add a right-back this summer, with Hector Bellerin set to leave the Emirates amid interest from Inter Milan.

Mikel Arteta already enquired about Dest at the tail-end of last season and is now preparing to step up his pursuit of the Barcelona right-back.

Bayern Munich and Juventus also want Dest, but the player wants to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.

Arsenal are one of the clubs who have enquired about American RB Sergino Dest. He does not want to leave Barcelona despite Barca needing to sell. [Sport] #afchttps://t.co/Sv4ArBJDHE — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) July 18, 2021

However, the Catalans have already included the American in the list of players they want to offload this summer to ease their finances. Arsenal can secure the services of Dest for around €30 million.

Arsenal end pursuit of Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar

Arsenal has ended their pursuit of Houssem Aouar, according to The Hard Tackle via Le 10 Sport. The Gunners were eager to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates and had even submitted a formal offer for his services.

However, the Premier League side’s proposal was rejected by Lyon as it did not match their valuation of the player.

Arsenal was very close to securing Aouar’s signature last season but failed to meet the Ligue 1 side’s asking price. This year, Lyon has reduced the Frenchman’s price tag to €25 million, but the Gunners submitted a bid below that amount.

The Premier League giants are unwilling to increase their offer and will walk away from the deal instead.

