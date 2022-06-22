Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners announce arrival of Fabio Vieira; Eddie Nketiah backed to flourish at Emirates, and more - June 22, 2022

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season, with Tottenham Hotspur pipping them to fourth place in the last three game weeks. Nevertheless, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta secured UEFA Europa League football for the first time since taking charge at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have announced the arrival of Fabio Vieira. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has backed Eddie Nketiah to flourish at the Emirates. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 22, 2022:

Arsenal announce Fabio Vieira arrival

Fabio Vieira will ply his trade at the Emirates next season.

Arsenal have announced the arrival of Fabio Vieira from Porto. The 22-year-old was a revelation last season, scoring six goals and setting up 14 more from 27 league games.

Speaking on the occasion, Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the Portuguese:

"I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season," said Arteta.

Vieira will wear the #22 jersey at the Emirates.

Noel Whelan backs Eddie Nketiah to flourish at Emirates

Eddie Nketiah has been backed to hit a higher level next season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Arsenal made the correct decision to tie Eddie Nketiah to a new deal. The 23-year-old was set to become a free agent next month, but the Gunners convinced him to put pen to paper on an extension.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan heaped praise on Nketiah:

“I think it’s a sensible move. Even when he was at Leeds United, you could see he was a natural finisher. One of these players who is in the right place at the right time and only needs one chance, and he’ll probably put it in the back of the net. He’s just got that knack, and he’s proved that to Mikel Arteta," said Whelan.

He added:

“I think his attitude was probably the biggest thing. His head never dropped, and he still fought for the club even though his contract was running down week in, week out. I thought his professionalism and his character deserved that new contract as well as his performances and goals in games for Arsenal at the end of the season."

Whelan also said that Nketiah could improve with regular game time.

“Yes, I think that was the right thing to do. He’s a player you wouldn’t want to let go and sign for a Palace or another team, especially at the tender age that he is," said Whelan.

He added:

“You can see that talent is there. If you nurture it, give him more game time, and you’ll see the benefits of giving him that new contract.”

Nketiah ended the campaign with five goals in his last eight Premier League games as the Gunners missed out on fourth place to Spurs by two points.

Kevin Campbell believes Gunners need Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans wants to leave Leicester City this summer.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners need to sign Youri Tielemans this summer. The north London side brought in Fabio Vieira to shore up their midfield but remain linked with a move for the Leicester City man.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell admitted that his former club might not be able to complete the move right now.

"We need more. Arsenal need more. We have seen what a few injuries can do to Arsenal’s midfield. We’ve got European football to think about this season as well. We need as many good players as we can. I think the Tielemans move is still a possibility. I just think that deal can’t be done right now," said Campbell.

He added:

“Leicester’s timeline is different to Arsenal’s. I think they will wait to try and get the best dollar possible. I understand that. Everyone knows the player wants to move on. Hopefully he joins us. Leicester are playing the game, which is fair enough.”

Tielemans runs out of contract next summer.

