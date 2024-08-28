Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners announce Mikel Merino arrival, club not in talks for La Liga forward, and more - August 28, 2024

Arsenal have enjoyed a flawless start to the new campaign. Mikel Arteta's team have won their first two games and are preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 31, in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have announced the arrival of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. Elsewhere, the north London side are not in talks to sign a Spanish forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 28, 2024.

Arsenal announce Mikel Merino arrival

Mikel Merino

Arsenal have completed the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad this summer. The north London side were locked in talks for the Spanish midfielder for a while and have now managed to take him to the Emirates.

Trending

Mikel Arteta wanted a new partner for Declan Rice in the middle of the park and had set his sights on Merino early this summer. The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 campaign with the La Liga side and won Euro 2024 with Spain in July.

Speaking to the Gunners' website, Merino said that he and the club are a perfect match.

“I wouldn’t move to a club that are not aligned with my desires. What I want is to grow, to win, to fulfil my dreams and I think this club has the same mentality. This is something I value a lot. I value a lot the work they put in every single day," Merino said.

He continued:

"I have spoken with Mikel [Arteta] and he’s told me the way they work, and I love that way of working as well. So I think it’s the perfect match, now it’s time to get to work, the part I love doing, and hopefully everything goes well."

Merino added that he is inspired by Arsenal's hunger for glory.

“The thing that inspires me a lot is they keep doing it. They are keeping the hunger, they won’t give up and I want to come here and help them achieve their goals. Obviously they have an amazing team, an amazing squad, I can see they have amazing facilities, amazing staff around them. So I think it’s the best mix, and hopefully this year we can do big things together,” Merino added.

Merino has been handed the No. 23 at the Emirates.

Gunners not in talks for Nico Williams, says Fabrizio Romano

Nico Williams

Arsenal are not eyeing a move for Nico Williams this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Mikel Arteta has made some smart additions to his roster this summer, roping in Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino.

However, recent reports have suggested that they are eyeing attacking additions before the end of the window. Williams, who has been outstanding for Athletic Bilbao and Spain of late, has been named as an option.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the 22-year-old is unlikely to leave San Mames this year.

"I don't think it's going to be a super big name like Nico Williams. I don't think Nico will be on the move. I saw many reports this week on Arsenal and Nico Williams, but it's not realistic at all from what I'm hearing," Romano said.

Barcelona also remain interested in Williams.

Crystal Palace secure Eddie Nketiah, says Fabrizio Romano

Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal with Arsenal for the services of Eddie Nketiah, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English forward has been given the green signal to leave the Emirates this summer, as he is no longer part of Mikel Arteta's plans.

Despite a failed move to Marseille earlier this summer, the 25-year-old hasn't been short of options. He reached an agreement with Palace a couple of days ago and the Eagles have now struck a deal with Arsenal regarding a move.

Crystal Palace will pay £25m upfront, with £5m in add-ons for Nketiah. He will travel for his medical soon, with the move expected to be wrapped up before the end of this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback