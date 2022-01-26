Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €30 million for Ligue 1 star; club identify Dusan Vlahovic alternative, and more - 26 January 2022

Arsenal are running out of time to reinforce their squad this month. The Gunners are expected to indulge in the transfer market after failing to win a game in 2022 so far.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been asked to pay €30 million for the services of Renato Sanches. Elsewhere, the Gunners have identified an Espanyol striker as an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 26th January 2022.

Arsenal asked to pay €30 million for Renato Sanches

Arsenal could sign Renato Sanches for €30 million

Arsenal could sign Renato Sanches for €30 million, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Portuguese is tipped to leave Lille this year, and the Gunners have been monitoring the 24-year-old for a while.

Sanches found a new lease of life after he joined the Ligue 1 team in 2019 from Bayern Munich. He took little time to cement a place in their starting lineup. The 24-year-old has registered 79 appearances for Lille so far, and was key to their unexpected Ligue 1 triumph last season.

Próxima Jornada @ProximaJornada1 | Renato Sanches confirmed that he is ready to leave Lille.



"I talked to my agent, I know which club is interested, but I can't reveal it for now. I know I'm ready [to leave]. If a proposal does arrive, I'll see what's best for me.” | Renato Sanches confirmed that he is ready to leave Lille."I talked to my agent, I know which club is interested, but I can't reveal it for now. I know I'm ready [to leave]. If a proposal does arrive, I'll see what's best for me.” 🚨 | Renato Sanches confirmed that he is ready to leave Lille."I talked to my agent, I know which club is interested, but I can't reveal it for now. I know I'm ready [to leave]. If a proposal does arrive, I'll see what's best for me.” https://t.co/aQs7Y1jPdH

His performances have forced Arsenal to take notice. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their midfield this month, and have been linked with a move for Arthur Melo. However, Juventus are reluctant to let the Brazilian leave on a six-month loan. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has also had little success in the pursuit of Brazilian prodigy Danilo.

Thus the Premier League giants are turning to Sanches now, but he won't come cheap. Arsenal already spent a tidy amount in the transfer market last summer. As such, they might not have the funds to complete the Portuguese's move without jettisoning a few fringe players.

The north London side will have to step up their efforts, as the transfer window closes in less than a week. However, AC Milan are reportedly ahead of the Gunners in the race to land Sanches. The Portuguese is widely tipped to leave Lille this year, but he wants to carefully evaluate his options before finalising his next destination.

Gunners identify Raul De Tomas as Dusan Vlahovic alternative

Arsenal have identified Raul De Tomas as an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal have identified Raul De Tomas as an alternative to Dusan Vlahovic, according to AS.

The Gunners were previously hot on the heels of Fiorentina striker Vlahovic. However, the 21-year-old looks set to complete his dream move to Juventus soon. As such, the north London side have begun scouting the market for alternate options.

Arsenal Transfers @ArsenalNews93 Arsenal are considering making a bid for Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas.

The Spain international, 27, has scored 11 goals in 20 La Liga appearances this season. (Mundo Deportivo) Arsenal are considering making a bid for Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas.The Spain international, 27, has scored 11 goals in 20 La Liga appearances this season. (Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/qbXQtcw5nl

De Tomas has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while, so Mikel Arteta is willing to take the Espanyol striker to the Emirates this month. The Gunners desperately need a striker at the moment.

That's because Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been indefinitely frozen out of the first team due to disciplinary issues. Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette, who is in the final six months of his contract with the club, is unlikely to remain at the Emirates beyond this season.

Arteta holds De Tomas in high regard. However, the north London side might have to trigger his €70 million release clause to secure his services.

AS Roma remain interested in Granit Xhaka

AS Roma have retained their interest in Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka.

AS Roma have retained their interest in Granit Xhaka, according to Just Arsenal via Calciomercato. The Serie A side were very close to securing the Switzerland international’s services last summer. However, Arsenal did a U-turn at the eleventh hour, and the deal collapsed, and Xhaka signed a contract extension with the Gunners.

Roma are buoyed by the north London side’s interest in Arthur Melo, as the Brazilian’s arrival could make Xhaka surplus to requirements. The Serie A giants are hoping to take advantage of the situation, and get their hands on the Swiss midfielder.

