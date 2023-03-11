Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay €70m for Raphinha; club confident of William Saliba extension, and more - March 11, 2023

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their stay atop the Premier League when they face Fulham at Crave Cottage on Sunday (March 12). Mikel Arteta's team are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 26 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will have to pay €70 million for the services of Raphinha. Elsewhere, the north London side are confident of tying William Saliba down to a new deal, according to journalist Simon Collings.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 11, 2023:

Arsenal asked to pay €70m for Raphinha

Raphinha has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have to pay €70m for the signature of Raphinha, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Brazilian is a long-term target for Mikel Arteta, who failed in an attempt to prise him away from Leeds United last summer. The 26-year-old opted to join Barcelona instead, but the move hasn't panned out as he would have hoped.

Raphinha has blown hot and cold this season, amassing eight goals and nine assists from 36 games in all competitions for the Catalans. However, his future remains up in the air. The La Liga giants paid €60m for his services last summer and are now ready to let him go for a small profit.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to add more depth to the attack. Arteta has retained an interest in the player and the north London side could be tempted to move for him at the end of the season. Arsenal are on the rise under Arteta and a player like Raphinha could help sustain the development.

Gunners confident of William Saliba extension

William Saliba has been rock solid at the back this season

Arsenal are confident of extending William Saliba's stay at the Emirates, according to Simon Collings. The French defender has been a revelation since returning from a loan spell with Marseille last summer. The 21-year-old is now a first team regular under Mikel Arteta.

With his contract set to run out in less than 18 months, clubs around Europe are eying him with interest. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Collings said that the Gunners are confident that Saliba will continue his association with the club.

"Obviously, Martinelli is done and dusted. Bukayo Saka, they've got an agreement in principle. This is the last one they want to do. I think there's confidence from Arsenal that they can get it done," said Collings.

He added:

"It'd be huge for them if they get that done. If they get all three of those players tied down, which was their mission at the start of the season, particularly before the end of the season, the boost that could give to a team going for the title would be massive."

The Frenchman has registered 31 appearances in all competitions for the north London side this season, registering three goals and one assist.

Reiss Nelson wants to stay, says Simon Collings

Reiss Nelson's future is up in the air

Reiss Nelson wants to stay at Arsenal, according to Simon Collings. The English forward is in the final few months of his contract with the club and is yet to agree to an extension. The 23-year-old has impressed when called upon this season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Collings said that Nelson loves the club, who are also optimistic about holding on to him.

"Yeah, so this is a player who's into the last six months of his contract, obviously. The talks have been going on before the game at the weekend, but it's now a big story, he is the man of the moment," said Collings.

He continued:

"I think there is a sense from both sides that something will get done. Nelson, who I interviewed back in November, was pretty clear that he wants to try and stay at the club, he wants to fight for his place. He loves Arsenal, he's an Arsenal fan, and he's an academy lad."

The Englishman has three goals and three assists from nine appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

