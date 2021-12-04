Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners asked to pay in excess of £60 million for Everton star; club interested in Real Madrid ace, and more - 4th December 2021

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Goodison Park on Monday to face Everton in the Premier League. The Gunners were handed a 2-3 defeat by Manchester United in midweek.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been asked to pay above £60 million for the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Elsewhere, The Gunners are interested in a Real Madrid star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 4th December 2021.

Arsenal asked to pay in excess of £60 million for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal have been asked to pay more than £60 million for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal have been asked to pay more than £60 million for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Daily Mail. The Gunners are planning to bring in a new number nine next year. Manager Mikel Arteta has identified the Everton striker as a possible target. However, the north London side will have to pay a premium price for the Englishman.

Calvert-Lewin has emerged as one of the top strikers in the Premier League, of late. Arsenal are confident Calvert-Lewin can be equally effective at the Emirates. The 24-year-old has been indispensable for The Toffees, but is currently sidelined with injury. His absence has hurt Everton, highlighting the player's importance to the team.

The Gunners are preparing to bolster their attack next year. Arsenal have struggled due to the absence of a bonafide number nine in the team.

Alexandre Lacazette is set to depart at the end of the season, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not getting any younger. The Gunners have now made Calvert-Lewin their numero uno target for next summer.

Arsenal are also interested in Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serb is expected to ignite a bidding war for his services next year. Calvert-Lewin has emerged as a more realistic option, with the player's experience of playing in the Premier League also an enticing factor for The Gunners.

Gunners interested in Lucas Vazquez

Arsenal are interested in Lucas Vazquez.

Arsenal are interested in Lucas Vazquez, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Spaniard has failed to convince manager Carlo Ancelotti, and could be offloaded in January. The Gunners are monitoring his situation carefully, and could attempt to prise him away.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their right-back position. The Gunners want a new player to compete with Takehiro Tomiyasu. Manager Mikel Arteta has his eyes on Vazquez, who could be available for €15 million.

Arsenal backed to sign Renato Sanches

Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to sign Renato Sanches.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has backed The Gunners to sign Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder has been outstanding for Lille of late, and has caught the attention of Arsenal with his impressive performances.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC @FabrizioRomano on Arsenal interest in Renato Sanches: "Arsenal have had this boy on their list for a long time. I’m told he’s still a player that Arsenal like. He was on the list alongside Aouar. Lets see if #Arsenal decide to jump at this opportunity. There’s nothing advanced" .@FabrizioRomano on Arsenal interest in Renato Sanches: "Arsenal have had this boy on their list for a long time. I’m told he’s still a player that Arsenal like. He was on the list alongside Aouar. Lets see if #Arsenal decide to jump at this opportunity. There’s nothing advanced" https://t.co/nSu8WnSHfH

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell tipped the Portugal international to be a hit at the Emirates.

"I think he would be very good if they can get him. He has suffered with injuries, but he’s still young. He’s a powerhouse in midfield – he can pick the ball up, run; he can shoot; he can create," said Campbell.

"There’s a big opportunity for Arsenal – they’re still fifth in the table. They will be trying to improve the top end of the pitch, and pushing for those top four places," continued Campbell.

