Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to launch late bid for Leicester City midfielder; former player believes Emile Smith Rowe could struggle for minutes at Emirates, and more - August 6, 2022

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday in their opening game of the new Premier League season. The visitors went ahead through Gabriel Martinelli in the first half before a Marc Guehi own goal late in the second half sealed the deal.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed the Gunners to launch a late bid for a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Emile Smith Rowe could struggle for minutes at the Emirates after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 6, 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Arsenal to launch late bid for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is eager to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal could launch a late offensive for Youri Tielemans this summer. The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City and has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the Gunners could do with another midfielder.

“I think definitely another midfielder would be perfect. I feel Arsenal need to get another top right-back, for me. It might not be possible this window, but (Takehiro) Tomiyasu and Cedric (Soares) are not good enough; it’s an area they’ve got to improve," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“Another midfielder is worth getting; there’s a lot of football to be played this season. Maybe they are waiting until last minute, in late August, to get the Tielemans one over the line. Maybe they are getting rid of fringe players to get the money in for Tielemans for the end of the window.”

Noel Whelan believes Emile Smith Rowe could struggle for minutes at Emirates

Emile Smith Rowe is no longer guaranteed game time at the Emirates.

Noel Whelan believes Smith Rowe could struggle for game time at the Emirates. The 22-year-old managed 11 goals from 37 games last season, 24 of which were starts. He's currently sidelined with a groin injury but is likely to return to action next weekend.

Mark Mann-Bryans @MarkyMBryans Emile Smith Rowe not fit for the start of the new Premier League season. Groin injury keeps him out but is due back in full training at some stage next week. Emile Smith Rowe not fit for the start of the new Premier League season. Groin injury keeps him out but is due back in full training at some stage next week.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said Zinchenko’s arrival could push Smith Rowe down the pecking order.

"This is what having a big squad is all about. Arteta’s never hidden his desire to spend and have a bigger squad. He’s gone and got Zinchenko as well, so that’s another player who has possibly come in ahead of Smith Rowe. This is what Arsenal have to do in order to compete with Liverpool and Man City – and that’s the unfortunate reality for Smith Rowe," said Whelan.

He continued:

“It’s healthy competition. Smith Rowe might find himself playing in cup or European matches, but he’s got to take those opportunities. If he does well, he can become an option. He came off the bench last season and made an impact. It may have to be the same this season.”

Lucas Torreira set to join Galatasaray

Lucas Torreira is all set to leave the Emirates permanently.

Lucas Torreira has agreed to join Galatasaray, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan midfielder is a peripheral figure at Arsenal and doesn't have a future under manager Mikel Arteta. The north London side remain eager to cash in on him this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #Galatasaray



Arsenal will receive around €6/7m fee for Torreira, once documents will be signed. Lucas Torreira has just accepted to join Galatasaray! It’s now time for the final details of the contract to be sorted out, then Torreira will fly to Istanbul in the next daysArsenal will receive around €6/7m fee for Torreira, once documents will be signed. Lucas Torreira has just accepted to join Galatasaray! It’s now time for the final details of the contract to be sorted out, then Torreira will fly to Istanbul in the next days 🚨🟡🔴 #GalatasarayArsenal will receive around €6/7m fee for Torreira, once documents will be signed. https://t.co/KHvsiMQQuo

The player spent last season on loan with Fiorentina, who opted not to exercise a €15 million option to buy him permanently.

Torreira was a part of the Gunners' pre-season squad but got negligible game time, perhaps indicating his position in the squad. Galatasaray came calling and have now struck a deal to take him to Turkey. The Gunners will receive around €6-7 million for Torreira's signature.

