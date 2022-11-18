Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign 3 players in January; former player wants Leicester City midfielder at Emirates, and more - November 18, 2022

Arsenal are atop the Premier League after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's wards have won 12 times and lost just once in the league this season.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has backed the north London side to sign three players in January. Elsewhere, former Gunners full-back Nigel Winterburn wants a Leicester City midfielder at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 18, 2022:

Dean Jones backs Arsenal to sign three players in January

Dean Jones reckons Arsenal could sign three players this winter. The Gunners are on a roll under Arteta this season. They're atop the Premier League and into the UEFA Europa League knockouts.

However, Arteta is expected to use the January window to add more quality to his squad. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side need squad depth if they want to win the league this season.

“I think two is probably realistic, and when I say two, I mean two first-team players who are going to change the course of the season, but ideally I think if they could get in a third too, then they would," said Jones.

He added:

"They’re in a fantastic situation where they can actually go on and attempt to win the Premier League from here, and if they’re going to do that, then they know that this squad needs depth to it.”

Arteta invested heavily this summer and are already reaping the benefits.

Nigel Winterburn wants Youri Tielemans at Emirates

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Nigel Winterburn has urged Arsenal to take Youri Tielemans to the Emirates. The Belgian midfielder, who is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City, is a target for Arteta next year. The 25-year-old is not expected to sign an extension with the Foxes.

Speaking to Footy Super Tips, Winterburn said that Tielemans would slot in seamlessly into Arteta's team.

"Tielemans is a player that I like. The fact that he’s played in the Premier League is a bonus because there’s no surprises there. You know what that player is capable of, and you just assess whether he can play the way Arsenal want to play," said Winterburn.

He continued:

"I’d be confident in saying yes to that question. But we’ve been linked with him for so long, and nothing seems to have happened. Again, it’s a case of let’s wait and see, but it’s definitely the type of player that we would be interested in for sure."

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff Arsenal 'top favorites' to sign Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian 'not considering Leicester City contract extension'.



#afc Arsenal 'top favorites' to sign Youri Tielemans.The Belgian 'not considering Leicester City contract extension'. 🚨Arsenal 'top favorites' to sign Youri Tielemans. The Belgian 'not considering Leicester City contract extension'.#afc 🔴 https://t.co/laze8AEmhx

Winterburn also pointed out that there's no reason for the Gunners not to target the Belgian.

“I don’t see why we wouldn’t be (interested) unless Mikel Arteta and Edu know something different because Tielemans has real quality that’s for sure," said Winterburn.

Tielemans has registered three goals and one assist in 17 games across competitions for Leicester City this season.

Charlie Patino not a Barcelona target, says Fabrizio Romano

Charlie Patino is already tipped to be a future superstar.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has rubbished talk of Barcelona's interest in Charlie Patino.

The 19-year-old, who's highly regarded at the Emirates, is currently on loan with Blackpool. He's yet to secure regular game time with Arsenal, and recent reports have linked him with a move to the Camp Nou.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom ✍️| Jordi Batalla: Arsenal will soon enter into contract negotiations with Charlie Patino to renew his contract. It’s understood the Gunners have the option to activate a two-year extension on the deal. Barca are waiting for news and is following the situation. [ @mundodeportivo ✍️| Jordi Batalla: Arsenal will soon enter into contract negotiations with Charlie Patino to renew his contract. It’s understood the Gunners have the option to activate a two-year extension on the deal. Barca are waiting for news and is following the situation. [@mundodeportivo] https://t.co/LNOlwhRLkX

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there's no truth to those reports.

"As we get closer to January, it’s inevitable that we’ll get even more transfer gossip stories than usual, and one surprising one I’ve seen involved Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino being a target for Barcelona,” wrote Romano.

He added:

"Honestly, I’ve no news on Patino and Barca, nothing concrete as of now. I’m sure Arsenal are really happy with his progress, and he’s really appreciated by all the people into the club."

Patino has appeared 16 times for Blackpool across competitions this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

