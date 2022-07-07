Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Leicester City midfielder; Fulham working to secure Bernd Leno, and more - July 7, 2022

Arsenal have enjoyed a busy summer so far. Manager Mikel Arteta has already brought in quite a few players but is expected to continue his squad revamp in the coming days.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has backed his former club to sign a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, Fulham are working to secure the services of Bernd Leno.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 7, 2022:

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell is convinced Arsenal would secure the signature of Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with Leicester City but doesn't want to sign an extension. The Gunners have been heavily linked with him, but a move has not yet materialised.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



How would you feel about him signing?



#Tielemans #Arsenal #AFC Arsenal are confident of sealing a £30 million deal for Youri Tielemans soon!

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the north London side are leading the race for Tielemans' signature.

“Look, Arsenal have been playing it quite cute. They are at the behest of Leicester. Tielemans wants to come to Arsenal. Of course, you have teams like Newcastle sniffing around because they are now in the business of improving that squad. They want to move and move quick. Getting quality players in is the name of the game," said Campbell.

He added:

"I think Arsenal will get the job done, if Leicester allow them. If Leicester drag it out though, who knows. It could get a bit messy if it goes to the end of the window. Arsenal are in pole position to get him. It is just a matter of the funding. You have to remember that he only has a year left on his contract.”

Fulham working to secure Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno could be on his way to Craven Cottage.

Fulham are working to complete a deal for Bernd Leno this summer, according to West London Sport. The German goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer. With Arsenal securing the services of Matt Turner, Leno's time at the Emirates is all but over.

Fulham are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal.



(Source: Fulham are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal.(Source: @WestLondonSport 🚨 Fulham are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal.(Source: @WestLondonSport) https://t.co/gkcQt7OTkn

The Cottagers are offering him respite and a chance to secure regular football. Fulham manager Marco Silva wants a new keeper this summer and has zeroed in on the 30-year-old. The German is in the final year of his current contract with the Gunners, who have no qualms about letting him go.

Paul Merson tips Gabriel Jesus to succeed at Emirates

Gabriel Jesus is set to be the focal point of Mikel Arteta's attack next season.

Paul Merson believes Arsenal managed a coup by securing the services of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates after cutting ties with Manchester City this summer.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson suggested that Jesus would be a fine addition to the Gunners attack.

"I thought this was a great signing, I really did. I think Gabriel Jesus is a good player. He misses chances, but I like players that get into positions to miss chances. He doesn't hide; you know he's a centre forward," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"He likes scoring goals, and I think they needed someone like Jesus. Arsenal only had Eddie Nketiah - you need more than one centre forward, and I think Jesus ticks the boxes. I think it's a major coup for Arsenal."

Merson added that the north London side will have to deliver in the upcoming campaign.

"They are looking good. I saw Edu on Sunday, and we had a little chat, and I think they bought well. They're trying to get a couple more players in, and yeah, I think they could have a good season, Arsenal. I think, try and get in the top four, and then, you know, small steps," wrote Merson.

He added:

"But I think top four would definitely be the aim this season. I think they bought well. They've got young players in the team that have got another season under their belt, so I don't think there are too many excuses at Arsenal now; there's a good little team there."

