Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners backed to sign Leicester City midfielder; Nicolas Pepe's days at Emirates are numbered, says former player; and more - 12 May 2022

Arsenal will secure fourth place in the league with a win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. Spurs are four points behind manager Mikel Arteta's side with three games left to play.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed the Gunners to sign a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell believes Nicolas Pepe's days at the Emirates are numbered.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 12 May 2022:

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Arsenal to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans (left) is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed the Gunners to sign Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgian has been a mainstay in midfield for Leicester City recently but wants to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season. Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that 'three top clubs' are interested in his services.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



He’s considered one of best options in the list, still nothing agreed. UCL will be key. There are three top clubs interested in Youri Tielemans, he’s gonna leave Leicester after new deal turned down months ago. Arsenal are discussing Tielemans internally since January.He’s considered one of best options in the list, still nothing agreed. UCL will be key. There are three top clubs interested in Youri Tielemans, he’s gonna leave Leicester after new deal turned down months ago. Arsenal are discussing Tielemans internally since January. ⭐️🇧🇪 #AFCHe’s considered one of best options in the list, still nothing agreed. UCL will be key.

The Gunners are eager to take him to the Emirates. Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the north London side might need to secure UEFA Champions League football to get their man. He said:

"I really like Tielemans. He would be perfect for Arsenal and their midfield positions. Thomas Partey gets injured a lot, so Arsenal need more options in that midfield. I think it would be a great move. Maybe if Arsenal do get into the Champions League, then that might be what gets it over the line."

Tielemans has seven goals and four assists in 46 games across competitions in what has been a disappointing season for Leicester City. He scored the winner in their FA Cup final over Chelsea last season.

Nicolas Pepe's days at Emirates are numbered, says Kevin Campbell

Nicolas Pepe (left) is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes Nicolas Pepe's time at the Emirates is coming to an end. The Ivorian has dropped down the pecking order under Arteta and has been an isolated figure at the club of late.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Pepe doesn't fit into Arteta's tactics. He said:

"Look, Pepe is frustrated. I don’t think he endeared himself to a lot of people trying to nutmeg players on the half-way line when there was a clear run on goal. But he plays his way. That is the problem. He is not going to change. I think that is why he hasn’t been too involved. His way of playing isn’t trusted by Mikel Arteta. Pepe is very gifted though, make no mistake about it."

He continued:

"There was an altercation, but that is going to happen. At the end of the day, people will tell you what they think. You are supposed to be doing what is right for the team. I understand the altercation. There is frustration there with Pepe. His days are numbered, as far as I am concerned."

Gunners will not be held ranson by Eddie Nketiah, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Eddie Nketiah (left) has been on fire in recent games.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Gunners might want to keep Eddie Nketiah on their terms. The 22-year-old's contract expires this summer, and the Gunners are eager to tie him down to a new deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, though, Agbonlahor said that Nketiah could only be a backup striker at the Emirates. He said:

"Earlier on in the season, I didn’t, but I think Arsenal will want him now. But they will only renew his contract if it’s on a wage that reflects the fact he’s going to be a backup. Arsenal are not going to go into the Champions League with Nketiah as their main striker, so that will be reflected in his wages."

He added:

“Arsenal will not be held to ransom for a player like Nketiah. They will want to keep him but only on their terms. He has to understand that Arsenal are going in a different direction to other clubs. They’re going to be playing Champions League football and will know they have to bring in top quality players, especially at striker."

Nketiah has scored four league goals in his last five league starts.

Edited by Bhargav