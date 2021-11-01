Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners battle West Ham United for La Liga midfielder; club plotting to re-sign Dani Ceballos in January, and more - 1st November 2021

Arsenal have been on a resurgent run under Mikel Arteta of late. The Gunners have climbed to sixth in the Premier League table after ten games, having won five of their last seven league games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are locked in a battle with West Ham United for the services of an Argentine midfielder who plays for Real Betis. Elsewhere, The Gunners are planning to re-sign Dani Ceballos in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 1st November 2021.

Arsenal battle West Ham United for Guido Rodriguez

Arsenal are locked in a battle with West Ham United for Guido Rodriguez.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with West Ham United for Guido Rodriguez, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Gunners want to shore up their midfield next year, and have identified the Argentinean as a suitable candidate for the same. Rodriguez has been in superb form since joining Real Betis in January last year. He has evolved into one of the finest defensive midfielders in La Liga.

The Argentinean has registered 65 appearances for Betis in less than two years, and is a vital cog in Manuel Pellegrini's midfield. He also played a key role in Argentina's Copa America 2021 triumph this summer.

Arsenal have been impressed with his performances, and want to take the 28-year-old to the Emirates. The Gunners want more competition for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield, despite adding Albert Sambi Lokonga in the summer.

Mikel Arteta wants a more defensive-minded player alongside Partey in midfield, and is enticed by Rodriguez's experience. However, the Argentinean will cost at least €30 million, with Real Betis unwilling to let their prized asset leave for cheap. The Gunners will also face competition from The Hammers, who are preparing for a future without Declan Rice.

Arsenal plotting to re-sign Dani Ceballos in January

Arsenal are planning to re-sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid in January.

Arsenal are planning to re-sign Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spaniard spent two seasons on loan with The Gunners, who decided not to tie Ceballos down to a permanent deal this summer. Ceballos' return to the Santiago Bernabeu has not been fruitful, though, with injuries hampering his chances of securing a first-team place.

Nicolò Schira @NicoSchira Dani #Ceballos is set to leave #RealMadrid in January: #RealBetis working for his return on loan with option to buy, but #Blancos would like to sell him on a permanent deal. #ASRoma are also interested and have opened talks for a loan with obligation to buy (contract until 2026) Dani #Ceballos is set to leave #RealMadrid in January: #RealBetis working for his return on loan with option to buy, but #Blancos would like to sell him on a permanent deal. #ASRoma are also interested and have opened talks for a loan with obligation to buy (contract until 2026)

Arsenal are now plotting to bring Ceballos back in January, owing to Granit Xhaka's long-term injury. However, the player has his heart set on a move to Real Betis.

Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on Aaron Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Aaron Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Aaron Ramsdale for playing a key role in The Gunners' victory over Leicester City. The Englishman was outstanding on the day, helping Arsenal keep a clean sheet by making some fine saves.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said that the Englishman has justified the club's decision to bring him to the Emirates.

"We invest money in talent and people we believe can be great for the future of the club. We made that decision based on that, and Aaron has had some really encouraging performances, and today he had some incredible saves to maintain the clean sheet, and he needs to continue to do that," said Arteta.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol #AFC 🎙Mikel Arteta 🇪🇸 on Aaron Ramsdale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: "We invest money in talent and people that we believe can be great for the future of the club. Aaron has had some really encouraging performances. Today he had some incredible saves. It's only the start." [ @ChrisWheatley_ 🎙Mikel Arteta 🇪🇸 on Aaron Ramsdale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: "We invest money in talent and people that we believe can be great for the future of the club. Aaron has had some really encouraging performances. Today he had some incredible saves. It's only the start." [@ChrisWheatley_] #AFC https://t.co/0ODrHeseBH

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arsenal will welcome Watford to the Emirates on Sunday, where Ramsdale would hope to continue his stunning exploits.

Edited by Bhargav