Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners battling Leicester City for Bundesliga defender, club asked to pay €50m for Argentine ace, and more - 1st July 2021

Arsenal is expected to indulge in the transfer window this summer to address the disappointments of the 2020-21 season.

The Gunners failed to impress after starting the campaign with a Community Shield win and went on to finish eighth in the Premier League. As a result, Mikel Arteta’s team will not play in Europe next season, the first time they will miss out in over two decades.

Arsenal is determined to improve their squad before the start of the new campaign. The Gunners are eyeing additions to their backline, with Arteta pushing for a new center back.

The Spaniard is also eager to bolster his forward line, while he desires reinforcements in midfield as well.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 1, 2021.

Arsenal battling Leicester City for Bundesliga defender

Jonathan Tah

Arsenal is in a two-horse race for Jonathan Tah, according to Sport Witness via SportBild. The Gunners have been linked with the Bayer Leverkusen defender for some time, and the German is eager to leave the club this summer.

The Bundesliga side is already preparing for life without Tah and is contemplating a move for Schalke’s Ozan Kabak, whose loan deal with Liverpool will not culminate in a permanent move.

🚨 || Leverkusen CB, Jonathan Tah, really wants to play in England. Both Leicester & Arsenal have reportedly made contact over a transfer [Via - @SportBILD]. — Dean (@DeanJamesAFC) June 30, 2021

Arsenal is planning to bolster their backline despite being among the most impressive defenses in the league last season. David Luiz’s departure and the impending loan deal for William Saliba have forced Arteta to look for suitable candidates.

The Gunners have identified Tah as the perfect fit, but the 25-year-old is also tracked by Leicester City. Both clubs have contacted the German, who wants to move to the Premier League; however, no concrete offer has been submitted yet.

Arteta is knee-deep in negotiations with Brighton to bring Ben White to the Emirates, but it is unclear whether he sees the Bundesliga star as an alternative to the Englishman or an additional signing.

Gunners asked to pay €50m for Argentine ace

Joaquin Correa

Arsenal will have to pay €50m for Joaquin Correa, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Lazio forward registered 11 goals and six assists from 38 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season but might not be part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attack amid Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor run of form and the uncertain futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal has turned their attention to the Argentinean but could face competition for his signature from Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal monitoring Austrian midfielder

Marcel Sabitzer

Arsenal is keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, according to The Hard Tackle via Bild.

The Austrian could leave the Bundesliga side this summer, and the Gunners are interested in bringing him to the Emirates.

The 27-year-old has made 227 appearances for Leipzig so far, registering 52 goals and 42 assists.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig and Austria's Marcel Sabitzer 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ji9TKwx00d — Walkers Sports News (@WalkersSports2) July 1, 2021

Arsenal is preparing for the possible departure of Granit Xhaka this summer, and Sabitzer is the latest to be linked as a potential replacement.

However, with AS Roma and AC Milan also tracking the Austrian, the Gunners’ lack of European football could hurt their chances in the race for his signature.

