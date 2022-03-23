Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners confident of winning race for Real Madrid star; club interested in Domenico Berardi, and more - 23 March 2022

Arsenal are favourites to take fourth place in the Premier League this season. The north London side are fourth in the standings, three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident of winning the race for a Real Madrid star. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Domenico Berardi. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 23rd March 2022:

Arsenal confident of winning Eden Hazard race

Eden Hazard's time at the Santiago Bernabeu could be coming to an end.

Arsenal are confident of completing a move for Eden Hazard this summer, according to HITC via Defensa Central. The Belgian is an isolated figure at Real Madrid and could be willing to move this summer. The Gunners are planning to lure the 31-year-old to the Emirates by offering him regular first-team football.

Hazard arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 as one of the most feared attackers in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo had left the Santiago Bernabeu a year earlier, so Hazard was expected to take over the mantle. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old hasfailed to live up to the billing, picking up regular injuries and rarely hitting top form.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Since joining Real Madrid in 2019, Eden Hazard has not played in a single minute of the past five Clasicos against Barcelona Since joining Real Madrid in 2019, Eden Hazard has not played in a single minute of the past five Clasicos against Barcelona ❌ 😯 https://t.co/vg8d4aGXMh

Hazard has hardly featured under manager Carlo Ancelotti and was left out of last weekend's El Clasico as well. He is increasingly frustrated with the situation and is itching for regular football. The Gunners are plotting to take advantage of the situation. Manager Mikel Arteta is eager to shore up his attack this summer.

While the Spaniard has preferred to sign younger players of late, he is willing to make an exception for Hazard. The 31-year-old's reputation in the Premier League remains intact, despite his struggles in Spain. Arsenal are hoping Hazard can get back to his elements with a return to England. Los Blancos are unlikely to stand in Hazard's way if a suitable bid arrives.

However, the Belgian's exorbitant salary could be a problem. The 31-year-old currently earns £416,000 per week. The Gunners might be wary of offering that amount to an injury-prone player. Newcastle United are also interested in the Belgian, but he is likely to prefer a move to the Emirates.

Gunners interested in Domenico Berardi

Domenico Berardi (right) could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Domenico Berardi, according to The Hard Tackle via Chronicle Live.

The Italian caught the eye during his country's Euro 2020 triumph last summer. A move away from Sassuolo failed to materialise last summer. However, the Serie A side are willing to consider offers for the 27-year-old this year, with Berardi's current contract set to expire in 2024. The Gunners are among the clubs keeping a close eye on his situation.

Arteta wants to bolster his attack this summer, with Nicolas Pepe likely to leave. The Spaniard has identified Berardi as an option, with the player likely to be a solid cover for Bukayo Saka on the wings. Sassuolo want £25 million to part ways with their star, who is also generating interest from Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Emmanuel Petit advises Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been outstanding this season.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has advised Bukayo Saka to get used to the physical side of the game. The Englishman recently asked for more protection from the referee, prompting a backlash from Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Steven Gerrard believes Bukayo Saka needs to toughen up Steven Gerrard believes Bukayo Saka needs to toughen up 👀 https://t.co/GiCcOkaILt

Speaking to Lord Ping, as relayed by The Express, Petit pointed out that Saka's talent forces the opposition to keep a close eye on him.

"Bukayo Saka has become a target for Premier League sides, but Steven Gerrard is correct to say ‘get used to it.' Both of them (are right). That’s the Premier League, and we have the same in France with Mbappe and with Neymar. When you have an artist on the pitch, of course you want to protect them," said Petit.

He continued:

"Bukayo Saka has been a huge target for the opponents, and this is why most of the time opponents keep their eyes on him, because he’s a danger. I can understand his frustrations sometimes because it’s too much - but this is the Premier League, and there’s nothing you can do about it."

Saka, 20, is up to double figures in goals this season as he continues his remarkable rise under Arteta.

Edited by Bhargav