Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners considering Cristiano Ronaldo move; club suffer Nicolo Zaniolo blow, and more - December 19, 2022

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Juventus on Saturday in a friendly at the Emirates. Own goals from Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding caused the downfall of Mikel Arteta's team.

Meanwhile, journalist Rudy Galetti has said that the Gunners are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the north London side have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 19, 2022:

Arsenal considering Cristiano Ronaldo move, says Rudy Galetti

Cristiano Ronaldo is available on a Bosman move.

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Rudy Galetti. The Portuguese is without a club after ending ties with Manchester United last month. The north London side are looking for a temporary replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus, and the 37-year-old is an option.

In his column for Tribal Football, Galetti said that despite a colossal offer from Al Nassr, Ronaldo wants to stay in Europe.

"Al Nassr's offer, unlike what many have said, will be officially presented in the next few days, with the executive director of the Saudi club who will be in Qatar to directly manage the negotiation," wrote Galetti.

He added:

"$180 million per season, 2 and a half year contract: this will be Al Nassr's first proposal. However, the elimination of Portugal and the last 2 consecutive benches could trigger a desire for revenge in Ronaldo, trying to remain in Europe."

Galetti also added that apart from the Gunners, Inter Miami are also an option for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"With this in mind, the Arsenal option is gaining ground: the Gunners would like to join the race for the Portuguese, trying to convince him to stay in England as early as January 2023. Obviously, the offer cannot be as rich as the Saudi one, but there's the will to make an attempt," wrote Galetti.

He concluded:

"Lastly, the call of the MLS remains, with Inter Miami already in contact with Ronaldo for some time. As mentioned, however, the player would like to find a new team in Europe, to play – again – a leading role on the Old Continent. Everything is still to be decided."

Ronaldo appeared five times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but scored just once as Portugal exited in the quarterfinals, losing 1-0 to Morocco.

Gunners suffer Nicolo Zaniolo blow

Nicolo Zaniolo has admirers at the Emirates.

Nicolo Zaniolo's agent Claudio Vigorelli has poured cold water on Arsenal's plans to sign the Italian.

Zaniolo is a target for Arteta, who's determined to add more quality to his midfield. The 23-year-old's contract with AS Roma expires in 2024, prompting interest from the Gunners.

However, speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Vigorelli said that Zaniolo wants to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

“There are no clouds on the horizon; we have an excellent rapport with Roma and Tiago Pinto, and we’ve agreed that we’ll discuss a contract extension in the future when the club think it’s best. Now, the most important thing is to focus on work and performance on the pitch,” said Vigorelli.

He added:

"The club know that we are ready to sit down and negotiate. I repeat that the rapport with Pinto is excellent and Zaniolo is happy in Rome and with fans."

Zaniolo has registered two goals and three assists in 14 goals across competitions for Roma this season.

Arsenal planning January move for Danilo

Arsenal are planning to secure Danilo's signature in January, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

Arteta is an admirer of the Brazilian and wanted to bring him in this summer. While a move failed to materialise, the Spaniard has retained an interest in the 21-year-old, as Danilo has been quite impressive for Palmeiras.

Arteta is eager to add more depth to his midfielder in January. The Gunners lack backup for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. Danilo's arrival could address the problem and give Arteta a boost in his quest for the Premier League.

