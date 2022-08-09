Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners deploying clever tactics to get Youri Tielemans; says former player; club interested in Bayer Leverkusen attacker, and more - August 9, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Leicester City at the Emirates on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta got off to a good start to the new league season with a win over Crystal Palace last week.

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes the club are deploying clever tactics to sign Youri Tielemans. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in a Bayer Leverkusen attacker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 9, 2022:

Arsenal deploying clever tactics to get Youri Tielemans, says Kevin Campbell

Youri Tielemans is linked with a move to the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal have their got their tactics spot on in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans. Arteta has his eyes on the Belgian, but the Gunners are yet to submit a bid for the player.

Josh Holland @JoshHolland_



If he is to leave for Arsenal, he has showed no signs of spitting his dummy out. #afc Youri Tielemans deserved endless praise for his performance and the way he conducted himself today. No sign of him wanting away, thought for every ball and was as passionate as ever.If he is to leave for Arsenal, he has showed no signs of spitting his dummy out. #lcfc Youri Tielemans deserved endless praise for his performance and the way he conducted himself today. No sign of him wanting away, thought for every ball and was as passionate as ever.If he is to leave for Arsenal, he has showed no signs of spitting his dummy out. #lcfc #afc

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Leicester City have little room to negotiate for a player who is in the final year of his contract.

"Arsenal are playing a clever game. Leicester are the ones who have a problem. We are talking about a player who is in the final year of his contract. Leicester can play hard ball as much as they want, but they either take the money now or they lose him on a free next year. I would take the money," said Campbell.

He added:

"Tielemans has seen (Kasper) Schmeichel leave. He has seen bids come in for (James) Maddison as well. Most of the spine and the quality wants to leave. I think Leicester have got problems. Tielemans has one year left on his contract, and they haven’t brought anyone in. I think Leicester are playing a very dangerous game.”

Gunners interested in Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of Moussa Diaby, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength with Bayer Leverkusen in recent times, registering 17 goals in 42 appearances last season.

Talking Highbury ✆ @TalkingHighbury ) Moussa Diaby has long been on Edu and Mikel Arteta's list but Bayer Leverkusen insist they don't want to sell him this summer, it has never been an easy deal. The Frenchman was also a popular target for the Newcastle board, but things never progressed. ( ) Moussa Diaby has long been on Edu and Mikel Arteta's list but Bayer Leverkusen insist they don't want to sell him this summer, it has never been an easy deal. The Frenchman was also a popular target for the Newcastle board, but things never progressed. ( @FabrizioRomano (🌕) Moussa Diaby has long been on Edu and Mikel Arteta's list but Bayer Leverkusen insist they don't want to sell him this summer, it has never been an easy deal. The Frenchman was also a popular target for the Newcastle board, but things never progressed. (@FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/gyg9mgjrZF

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners have identified Diaby as an alternative to Raphinha.

"Arsenal were in for Raphinha earlier this summer and have been considering alternatives since he joined Barcelona instead," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Moussa Diaby has long been on Edu and Mikel Arteta’s list, but Bayer Leverkusen insist they don’t want to sell him this summer; it has never been an easy deal. The Frenchman was also a popular target for the Newcastle board, but things never progressed."

Garth Crooks selects two Arsenal players in his team of the week

William Saliba (right) enjoyed a brilliant Gunners debut on Friday.

Pundit Garth Crooks has included both William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus in his team of the week. Both players caught the eye in the Gunners' win over Crystal Palace on Friday.

In his column for The BBC, Crooks heaped praise on Saliba.

"This was an impressive start to the season for Frenchman Saliba. The challenge on Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha in the box early in the second half spoke volumes about the quality - and especially the timing of the defender's tackle," wrote Crooks.

He added:

"Arsenal haven't looked convincing at centre-half since the days of Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Martin Keown and Steve Bould. It is still early days, but Saliba looks like a proper defender. Palace, on the other hand, were far too wasteful in front of goal - a problem they must fix quickly."

Crooks also said that Gabriel Jesus has found the opportunity to showcase his skills at the Emirates.

"The Brazilian looked electric for much of the game against Palace. I often got the feeling the former Manchester City forward wasn't given the respect his talents deserved under Pep Guardiola," wrote Crooks.

He added:

"However, under Mikel Arteta, it looks like the striker may have found a manager who not only believes in his abilities but also provides him with a golden opportunity to represent his country in the World Cup in November. I don't think he would have got that under Guardiola."

