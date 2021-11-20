Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eager to sign Real Madrid star; AC Milan plotting cut-price deal for Ivorian ace, and more - 20th November 2021

Arsenal travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday in a game that pits fifth against fourth in the Premier League. The Gunners are two points behind Liverpool, but arrive in the game on an eight-game unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are eager to sign a Real Madrid midfielder in January. Elsewhere, AC Milan are plotting a cut-price deal for a Gunners attacker. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20th November 2021.

Arsenal eager to sign Isco

Arsenal are eager to sign Isco.

Arsenal are eager to sign Isco, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Spaniard has struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti's plans at Real Madrid this season. Isco's current deal expires next summer, and Los Blancos have not offered to extend his stay yet. The Gunners are plotting to secure Isco's services in January.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid in 2013, and has appeared 342 times for the club so far, scoring 52 goals. However, he has dropped down the pecking order in recent seasons, and is no longer a guaranteed starter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Isco is frustrated at the lack of chances, and wants to pursue his career elsewhere. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on his situation. The 29-year-old is planning to leave the club in January, and The Gunners are interested.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



However, this interest is not new as the club made a bid for the midfielder in the summer. 👀



Should Arsenal sign Isco in January? 🤔



#Arsenal #AFC #Isco According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal will attempt to buy Isco in January! 😲However, this interest is not new as the club made a bid for the midfielder in the summer. 👀Should Arsenal sign Isco in January? 🤔 According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal will attempt to buy Isco in January! 😲However, this interest is not new as the club made a bid for the midfielder in the summer. 👀Should Arsenal sign Isco in January? 🤔#Arsenal #AFC #Isco https://t.co/XQBQ35FEu0

Arsenal brought in Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer. However, the Norwegian has struggled for form so far. The Gunners want Isco to take his place. Mikel Arteta believes the Spaniard would strengthen the core of his midfield, and is ready to sanction his arrival this winter. Real Madrid are willing to let Isco leave in January.

AC Milan plotting cut-price deal for Nicolas Pepe

AC Milan are planning a cut-price deal for Nicolas Pepe.

AC Milan are planning a cut-price deal for Nicolas Pepe, according to Just Arsenal via Il Milanista.

The Ivorian attacker has endured a difficult time since joining Arsenal in 2019. The Gunners have now run out of patience, and are willing to cash in on him in January. The Rossoneri are keen to bolster their attack next year, and have identified Pepe as an option.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Arsenal are willing to sanction the sale of club record signing Nicolas Pépé for just £25m. (Source: Mail on Sunday) 🚨 Arsenal are willing to sanction the sale of club record signing Nicolas Pépé for just £25m. (Source: Mail on Sunday) https://t.co/LkwRnAfuV9

Arsenal want £25 million to part ways with the Ivorian. AC Milan believe that would be a bargain deal for a player who could make an instant impact in their starting eleven.

AS Roma ready to reignite interest in Arsenal's Granit Xhaka

AS Roma are ready to rekindle their interest in Granit Xhaka.

AS Roma are ready to rekindle their interest in Granit Xhaka, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport. The Switzerland international was linked with a move to the Serie A side this summer. However, Arsenal eventually did a U-turn, and tied Xhaka down to a new deal.

Xhaka's season has hardly been memorable since then, though. Despite his struggles, AS Roma remain interested in the 29-year-old's services. The Gunners could be ready to offload him, as they have fared quite well in his absence.

Edited by Bhargav