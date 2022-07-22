Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enquire about availability of Lazio midfielder; club advised to target Brentford striker, and more - July 22, 2022

Arsenal are working to improve their squad this summer. The Gunners have brought in Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Meanwhile, the north London side have enquired about the availability of a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has advised the club to target a Brentford striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 22, 2022:

Arsenal enquire about availability of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have enquired about the availability of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Calciomercato via The Hard Tackle.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their options in midfield and have their eyes on the Serb. The 27-year-old has been a revelation for Lazio in recent seasons and has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while.

Chelsea FC parrot @nuraldo9 Chelsea have also spoken about Oleksandr Zinchenko. Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde remain an options for Chelsea while they have also been offered the chance to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



{Dailymail} Chelsea have also spoken about Oleksandr Zinchenko. Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde remain an options for Chelsea while they have also been offered the chance to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.{Dailymail}

He could finally arrive this summer, with both Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring him with interest. Lazio sporting director Igli Tare visited London last month to discuss transfers with multiple clubs, and Milinkovic-Savic was also on the agenda. The Gunners have now asked about the player as they look to wrap up their summer activities.

However, prising the 27-year-old away from Lazio is likely to cost a fortune. The Blues are also expected to give tough competition to their local rivals for the Serbian. Lazio are expected to ask €70-80 million for the player.

Kevin Campbell advises Gunners to target Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has caught the eye with Brentford.

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal should target Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer. The 26-year-old registered 14 goals and six assists in 37 games across competitions last season and is valued at £40 million by his club.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only James Tarkowski (153) won more aerial duels than Ivan Toney (147) in the Premier League last season Only James Tarkowski (153) won more aerial duels than Ivan Toney (147) in the Premier League last season 👥 Only James Tarkowski (153) won more aerial duels than Ivan Toney (147) in the Premier League last season https://t.co/3sTnokb3dM

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Toney would add another dimension to manager Mikel Arteta's attack.

"I’ll be honest; I am surprised Arsenal are not looking at Toney. I really am surprised because he would be a great alternative. You could put Jesus wide and have Toney play through the middle at times. He could be the target man," said Campbell.

He added:

“Away from home that would work well or in games at home when teams sit back, he would be useful. A lot of teams are looking at alternative strikers, and there is not many like Toney. He is going to go for a premium.”

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal will complete a deal for Youri Tielemans this summer. The Belgian midfielder wants to leave Leicester City this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners are close to completing a deal for Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that another midfielder like Tielemans is required to improve Arteta's midfield.

"Tielemans is still needed. When you think about it, Arsenal are going for four trophies. They are in four trophies and want to be competitive in every competition. When we get beyond the first XI, there is a drop-off in talent. That has been Arsenal’s problem over the years," said Campbell.

He added:

"The squad has not been good enough, but with Zinchenko, (Fabio) Vieira and possibly a Tielemans, the midfield looks a lot stronger. Arteta could rotate that squad. That is what Arteta wants. He wants competition for places, with quality on the bench to change it in game. Tielemans is one, I’m sure, Arsenal will try to get, even if it goes to the last minute.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far