Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners enquire about Barcelona attacker; club set to miss out on top targets, and more - 19 May 2022

Arsenal need a win against Everton on Sunday and require Tottenham Hotspur to lose against Norwich City to finish fourth in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta's summer plans could hinge on where his team finishes this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have enquired about the availability of a Barcelona attacker. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the north London side could miss out on their top targets this summer.

Arsenal @Arsenal



#ARSEVE A difficult week - but let's end the season strong, Gooners A difficult week - but let's end the season strong, Gooners ✊🔜 #ARSEVE https://t.co/71nUhNppDn

On that note, here's a look at the key Gunners transfer stories as on 19 May 2022:

Arsenal enquire about Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is wanted at the Emirates.

The Gunners have submitted an enquiry with Barcelona regarding the availability of Memphis Depay, according to Caught Offside via ABC.

Arteta is eager to rope in a new world-class striker this summer, as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract. Depay’s place in Xavi's starting XI at the Camp Nou has come under threat since the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

The Dutchman already has the experience of playing in the Premier League with Manchester United. His ability to play across the frontline would also suit Arteta quite well. Despite Depay only recently making a move to La Liga, the Blaugrana could be tempted to cash in on him.

Gunners set to miss out on top targets, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

The Gunners could miss out on their top transfer targets this summer, according to former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor. The Premier League giants are hoping to add the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans to their roster this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the north London side might not play in the UEFA Champions League in the next five to six years:

"It’s going to be a tough ask now for Arsenal. I can’t see Arsenal playing Champions League football for five or six years now. They’ll be playing Thursday then Sunday, and that will take it out of that squad of players. They’re not going to attract the players either. Gabriel Jesus won’t touch Arsenal with a barge pole now, Tielemans will be umming and erring too. It’s going to cost them in the transfer market," said Agbonlahor.

He added:

"Newcastle are going to buy players; Spurs are going to attract players with the Champions League; Leicester are going to improve on their poor season because they won’t be in Europe, and Man United are going to improve. It’s going to be very difficult for Arsenal, and I’m sure all their fans will agree."

Noel Whelan claims Dominic Calvert-Lewin is holding out for Emirates move

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to leave Everton this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Dominic Calvert-Lewin would prefer a move to the Gunners over Newcastle United. The Everton forward is linked with a move to St. James' Park this summer, while the Gunners also have him on their wishlist.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal remain interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave the club at the end of his contract.



(Source: Daily Mail) Arsenal remain interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave the club at the end of his contract.(Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 Arsenal remain interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette expected to leave the club at the end of his contract.(Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/kHTOSbhWyY

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Calvert-Lewin would suit the north London side more than Newcastle.

"I still believe he would suit Arsenal more than Newcastle. But at the same time, if Newcastle are the side stepping up the talks – then that onus has just been put on Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to react. They’re trying to get the business done early and get the representatives sat down to try and reach a deal," said Whelan.

He continued:

“I think Calvert-Lewin will probably be hoping Arsenal come in. The window isn’t even open yet, so this is one I can see going on all summer. I think Arsenal are the better fit. But if Newcastle can get him in, with a few others – he’ll be a massive player for them."

Calvert-Lewin, 25, has had an injury-plagued campaign, scoring just four league goals, but he netted 21 times across competitions last season.

Edited by Bhargav