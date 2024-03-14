Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Charles De Ketelaere; club want Martin Zubimendi, and more - March 14, 2024

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 28 games, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference. Mikel Arteta’s team next face Manchester City on March 31.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Atalanta midfielder Charles De Ketelaere. Elsewhere, the north London side have set their sights on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 14, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Charles De Ketelaere

Charles De Ketelaere has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Charles De Ketelaere, according to Fichajes.

The Belgian midfielder joined Atalanta on loan from AC Milan last summer and has enjoyed a fabulous season. De Ketelaere has 10 goals and seven assists in 33 outings across competitions for the Bergamo-based club.

Arteta is apparently convinced by the 23-year-old and reckons he could be a valuable addition to the squad. The Gunners have gone from strength to strength under the Spaniaed and need squad improvements to sustain their recent resurgence.

Arteta has set his sights on De Ketelaere, but the north London side face competition from Manchester United for his services.

Gunners want Martin Zubimendi, says journalist

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Martin Zubimendi, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Real Sociedad in recent seasons. Zubimendi has four goals and one assist in 41 appearances across competitions for the La Liga side this campaign.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that the Gunners consider the 25-year-old as the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey.

“Partey still has a year left on his deal and, just like last summer, Arsenal would not stand in his way of leaving should a decent offer arrive for the Ghana international.

"Should that happen, then they would have to replace him, and Martin Zubimendi is a player they believe can play the Partey role,” wrote Watts.

He continued:

“Mikel Arteta knows Zubimendi well and is a big admirer of the Spain international, but there is uncertainty around whether he actually wants to leave Real Sociedad.

"There is also expected to be strong rival interest in the 25-year-old, so it might not be an easy deal to get done.”

Partey is a peripheral figure at the Emirates and isn’t expected to remain beyond the summer.

Eddie Nketiah’s future remains up in the air, says Fabrizio Romano

Eddie Nketiah could be on the move this summer.

Eddie Nketiah’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has failed to convince this season, registering six goals and five assists in 33 outings across competitions.

He has struggled for minutes recently, prompting talk of a possible departure at the end of the campaign. Recent reports have suggested that West Ham United have initiated negotiations for Nketiah, but Romano has rubbished those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru sais that the 24-year-old remains focussed on the Gunners for now.

“Meanwhile, Arsenal fans are also asking me about the Eddie Nketiah situation, as he’s not playing a lot at the moment, and there have been some rumours about a possible exit in the summer,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“I’m told it could be one to watch, but honestly West Ham have not started any concrete talks at this stage, and it’s very early – Nketiah is 100% focused on Arsenal, but it could change in case of new striker joining.”

The north London side remain linked with Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.