Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Ederson, David Raya backed for permanent stay, and more - February 1, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to face Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4) in the Premier League. The Gunners can open up the title race if they manage to defeat the high-flying Reds.

Meanwhile, the north London side are interested in Brazilian midfielder Ederson. Elsewhere, David Raya has been backed to sign a permanent deal at the Emirates this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from February 1, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Ederson

Ederson has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Ederson, according to Goal Brasil. The Brazilian midfielder has been on a roll this season for Atalanta and has been tipped to move to the Premier League soon. The north London side have already enquired about Ederson, but are yet to submit a formal proposal for the player.

Mikel Arteta is scouting the market for the ideal partner for Declan Rice, and the Brazilian could be a fine choice for the role. The Italian club are willing to let him go but are likely to demand a hefty fee for his services. Manchester United and Liverpool also have their eyes on the 24-year-old at the moment.

David Raya backed for permanent stay

David Raya’s stay at the Emirates is likely to turn permanent this summer

David Raya is likely to make his move to Arsenal permanent this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates from Brentford last summer on a season-long loan and has done well so far. Raya has successfully dislodged Aaron Ramsdale to become the new No. 1 under Mikel Arteta, registering nine clean sheets in 22 appearances.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that the 28-year-old will be part of the Gunners squad next season.

“I have absolutely no idea when they will announce, but I'm 100% sure that David Raya will be signed on a permanent transfer because it's something they already agreed. When they signed the contract for a loan deal with an option to buy, the gentleman's agreement between all parties on the player side and the two clubs was to get this deal permanent in 2024,” said Romano.

He continued:

"I think it's just about the clubs deciding when is the best time to announce. Also, financial fair play is important, so there needs to be a way to make it the best way possible, but David Raya will be an Arsenal player.”

The north London side are likely to consider offers for Ramsdale at the end of the season.

Gabriel Jesus changing approach to improve form

Gabriel Jesus has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates

Gabriel Jesus has revealed that he is changing his mindset in a bid to improve himself. The Brazilian forward joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 but has blown hot and cold so far. However, Jesus gave a stark reminder of his qualities against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, scoring a goal and setting up another in a 2-1 win.

Speaking after the game, the 26-year-old stated that he is now more focused during games.

“I have been living with this all my life - in Brazil with the national team, at City and now. Sometimes it is all about stats and sometimes it is all about watching the game.‌ Sometimes it is like this. And also I am changing my mindset, I think I am more focused on the game now. Before, when I miss one or two chances…but that was not the case this time,” said Jesus.

He continued:

“I think I created and my team gave me the ball, it was amazing, and I hit the post. I think it was more unlucky than a miss, but I keep trying.‌ A minute after I create another one and I miss the time to shoot, but I keep working, I keep trying, I keep focused on the game. I try to find another way to score and it worked. Sometimes it is all about this. Keep trying and then it works.”

Jesus has appeared 23 times across competitions this season for the north London side, registering eight goals and five assists.