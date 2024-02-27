Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Evan Ferguson; club face competition for Joshua Zirkzee, and more - February 27, 2024

Arsenal are third in the Premier League after 26 games, two points adrift of leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's team next face Sheffield United in the league on March 4.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition from AC Milan in their pursuit of Bologna hitman Joshua Zirkzee.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 27, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have set their sights on Evan Ferguson, according to Football Insider. The Irish striker exploded into the scene at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, catching the attention of clubs across the continent. The Seagulls kept hold of him beyond last summer, but the player has struggled for form this campaign.

Ferguson has six goals and two assists in 31 outings across competitions. However, his stock remains high, with the player tipped to become a future superstar. The Gunners are also eyeing him with interest as they look to add more teeth to their attack ahead of the next season.

The north London side are searching for a new striker, preferably an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Neither player is a long-term solution for the No. 9 role at the Emirates, prompting the club to turn to Ferguson. The 19-year-old has all the attributes to suit Arteta's tactics and be a hit at the Emirates.

However, prising him away would be tough, given that Ferguson is tied to Brighton till 2029. Arsenal also have Brentford hitman Ivan Toney on their radar, but there's considerable interest in the Englishman's signature as well.

Gunners face competition for Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee could ignite a bidding war for his services this summer.

Arsenal face competition from AC Milan in the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Dutch striker has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Bologna this season, scoring 10 goals and setting up six in 28 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates.

The Gunners' search for a new No. 9 ahead of the summer has been well documented. Arteta is eyeing multiple candidates for the job, and Zirkzee is reportedly on his wishlist as well.

However, the Rossoneri are apparently working to ruin their plans. The Serie A giants want a new striker to replace Olivier Giroud and have found their man in Zirkzee.

Arsenal want Diant Ramaj

Diant Ramaj has turned heads at the Emirates.

Arsenal have identified Diant Ramaj as a target ahead of the summer, according to The Daily Cannon.

The German goalkeeper has gone from strength to strength since joining Ajax from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer. He has appeared 26 times for the Eredivisie side across competitions this season, registering four clean sheets.

The Gunners are sweating on the future of Aaron Ramsdale, who's reportedly unsettled. The Englishman has dropped behind David Raya in the pecking order, with the Spaniard now Arteta's preferred choice for the No. 1 role.

Should Ramsdale leave in search of pastures anew this summer, the north London side could move tor Ramaj to fill his shoes. Ajax are likely to let him go for a suitable fee.