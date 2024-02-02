Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Hugo Larsson; 2 defenders backed to extend stay at Emirates, and more - February 2, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4). Mikel Arteta’s team trail the league leaders by five points after 22 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson. Elsewhere, the north London side have been backed to tie two defenders down to extensions by the end of the year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 2, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Hugo Larsson

Hugo Larsson has admirers in the Premier League.

Arsenal are interested in Hugo Larsson, according to SportBILD. The Swedish midfielder has caught the eye this season with his performances for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 19-year-old has appeared 26 times across competitions, starting 21, impressing the Gunners, who are hoping to improve their options in midfield this year.

Larsson is under contract with the Bundesliga side till 2028, so the club are under no pressure to let him go. Frankfurt want close to €80 million to part ways with their prized asset, which could be a dealbreaker in any potential move.

The north London side also face competition from Liverpool for the 19-year-old’s signature.

White and Tomiyasu backed to extend Emirates stay

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s future at the Emirates remains up in the air.

The Gunners are likely to tie Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu down to new deals, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The two defenders are key members of the first team, but speculation is ripe regarding their future. White’s contract at the Emirates runs till 2026, but Tomiyasu has entered the final 18 months of his deal. The Gunners are yet to tie both players down to new deals.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Romano said that the north London side remain confident of keeping both players.

"I think it's quite normal while we are in the January transfer window not to advance in terms of contracts. Tomiyasu is also at the Asian Cup, so he is obviously not advancing to the final stages of talks right now, but discussions with both players are going very well,” said Romano.

He continued:

"Arsenal are very optimistic, and both players are very happy at Arsenal. I think, at the end of the year, we will see both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu with new contracts at Arsenal."

The two players have even covered at right back this season to help deal with Jurrien Timber's absence.

Gunners to make Albert Sambi Lokonga decision at end of season

Albert Sambi Lokonga has been impressive on loan at Kenilworth Road.

The Gunners will make a decision on the future of Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder arrived at the Emirates in 2021 but has struggled to live up to expectations. He was sent on loan to Crystal Palace last season, but things didn’t work out.

Sambi Lokonga moved to Luton Town on loan at the start of this campaign and has begun to regain his form. The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and could consider reintegrating him into their squad in the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano praised sporting director Edu for aiding in the Belgian’s development.

“Albert Sambi Lokonga is starting to impress a lot in his loan spell at Luton Town and my understanding is that Arsenal believe they made right choice with this move.

"It hasn’t always been easy for Lokonga since moving to England, as he struggled in the Arsenal first-team and also failed to make much of an impact in a previous loan spell at Crystal Palace,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, it’s been a smart one by Edu who wanted Lokonga to stay in the Premier League and play on a regular basis. In the summer, Arsenal will assess the situation before making a decision; now they just want him to focus on the second half of the season at Luton.”

The 24-year-old has registered 10 appearances for Luton this season and has started the last five games in the Premier League.