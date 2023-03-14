Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Jonathan David; club praised for Leandro Trossard deal, and more - March 14, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to face Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday (March 16) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg. The tie is evenly poised at 2-2 after an entertaining first leg at the Estadio Jose Alvalade last week.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to move for Jonathan David this summer. Elsewhere, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has praised the north London side for securing Leandro Trossard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 14, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Jonathan David

Jonathan David is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to sign Jonathan David this summer, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Gunners are willing to offload Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun to fund a move for the Canadian striker. The 23-year-old has been on fire for Lille this season and fits the profile of players Mikel Arteta has targeted at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has already bolstered this attack this season by roping in Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard. However, a clinical striker like David, who has scored the joint most goals (19) in Ligue 1 this season, could add another dimension to the attack.

The Canadian has registered 21 goals and four assists in 29 games across competitions for the French side this season. He's expected to cost around €50 million.

Gunners praised for Leandro Trossard deal

Leandro Trossard has been an instant hit at the Emirates

Fabrizio Romano has praised Arsenal for their acquisition of Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners moved quickly to sign the Belgian from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, who moved to Chelsea. Trossard has hit the ground running at the Emirates and has fit in like a glove under Arteta.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the club's proactiveness in the transfer market made all the difference.

“Arsenal were hugely impressive again yesterday, and Leandro Trossard in particular with three assists in the first half against Fulham – a new Premier League record,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“In my opinion, it’s such a smart, good signing by Arsenal. I didn’t have any doubt to be honest. He’s a serious player, Premier League proven, wanted by Edu and Arteta in the most difficult moment after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal have been fast and smart, this makes the difference on the market.”

Trossard has managed ten appearances across competitions for the north London side, registering a goal and five assists.

Martin Odegaard best in country, says Jamie Carragher

Martin Odegaard has been in red-hot form this season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp reckons Martin Odegaard is the best midfielder in the country at the moment.

The Norwegian has been in exceptional form for the Gunners this season and is already indispensable to Arteta. The 24-year-old was handed the armband at the start of the season and has been leading the Gunners from the front.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday's win, Redknapp put Odegaard ahead of Kevin de Bruyne.

“Right now (Odegaard is now the number one midfielder in the Premier League) . Normally, you would say Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfield player not just in the Premier League but in the world, but something isn’t quite right, he’s not playing as many games as he’d like, but Odegaard does this thing, where – all great players possess it – time stands still when he has the ball," said Carragher.

He added:

"The calmness that he possesses, he’s scored four or five goals like that with his left foot. He’s the captain, he’s the leader, he’s number one and he’s leading that team."

Odegaard has ten goals and seven assists from 33 games across competitions this season for Arsenal.

