Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Julian Brandt; Takehiro Tomiyasu could be out for the season, and more - March 19, 2023

Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday (March 19) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be eager to continue his siege on the league title after bowing out of the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Julian Brandt. Elsewhere, defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could be out for the rest of the season. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 19, 2023.

Arsenal eyeing Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Julian Brandt, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The German attacking midfielder has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals and setting up five in 32 games across competitions. Arteta wants to bolster his attacking options at the end of the season and has turned his attention to the 26-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Dortmund are aware of the interest in Brandt and want to tie him down to a new contract.

“It’s a pity that Julian Brandt is injured at the moment because he’s been playing very well for Borussia Dortmund, and now the national games have arrived. Of course, Dortmund heard about interest from the Premier League – especially Arsenal and Tottenham, we heard – and that’s why they’ve been putting pressure on the player; they want to have talks with him and his father to work out a new contract,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“So you see, Dortmund are getting nervous because they know, in his head, the possibility of a Premier League move is being considered. Now, they’re pushing to get him signed up on a new contract. But Arsenal and Tottenham would be interesting for Julian.”

Brandt’s versatility could be an asset for Arteta, with the player adept at operating in multiple positions across the frontline. However, the Gunners would face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could be out for the season

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a handy squad player at the Emirates.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to journalist Tom Canton. The Japanese right-back picked up a knock during Arsenal’s defeat to Sporting CP in midweek and had to leave the Emirates on crutches.

Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, as cited by TBR Football, Canton said that the Gunners are awaiting final updates on his knee assessment.

“We did suffer some frustrating injuries. Tomiyasu could be out for the rest of the season is my understanding on that which is a really frustrating one. They are still awaiting the final assessment of that, but there are whispers that the assessment of his knee is not great. Maybe the scan will reveal that it’s not as bad as many fear it will be,” said Canton.

Tomiyasu has been in and out of the starting XI this season for the north London side, appearing 32 times across competitions and scoring twice.

Leandro Trossard perfect for Gunners, says Jermain Defoe

Leandro Trossard has settled in quite well at the Emirates.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe has praised the Gunners' decision to sign Leandro Trossard.

The north London club opted for the Belgian forward in January after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea. Trossard arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion and has hit the ground running. He has registered a goal and five assists in 11 games across competitions for the Premier League leaders.

Speaking on Premier League production, as relayed by TBR Football, Defoe said that Trossard is perfect for Arsenal.

“When you watch him, he’s an Arsenal player, isn’t he? The way he plays, the way he moves, he picks up really interesting areas; he’s really clever. He is an Arsenal player; he’s been brilliant,” Defoe said.

Trossard recently created history against Fulham by becoming the first player to register three assists in the first half of a Premier League game.

