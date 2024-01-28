Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; club leading race for Joshua Zirkzee, and more - January 28, 2024

Arsenal are working on their tactics ahead of their visit to the City Ground on Tuesday (January 30) to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are third after 21 games, while their opponents are 16th.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Elsewhere, the north London side are among the favourites to win the race to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 28, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could be on the move this month.

Arsenal are interested in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to The Athletic. The English midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Leicester City this season in the Championship. The 25-year-old has appeared 31 times across competitions, scoring nine goals and setting up nine more, turning heads at the Emirates.

Arteta’s need for a new midfielder has been well documented. With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny staring at uncertain futures, the Spanish manager wants to keep his options open.

The Gunners have identified Dewsbury-Hall as a target, with the Foxes reportedly willing to let the player leave for £30 million. Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks to sign the 25-year-old, so the north London giants will have to move fast if their want to get their man.

Gunners leading race for Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are the favourites, along with Manchester United, to secure the services of Joshua Zirkzee, according to Corriere Di Bologna.

The Dutch striker is on fire this season for Bologna, scoring nine goals and setting up four more from 23 outings across competitions. The Gunners are in the market for a new No. 9 and have been impressed by the 22-year-old.

Arteta has identified the frontline as an area that requires reinforcements, with neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah managing to convince. Zirkzee is the rising star in Italian football and fits the profile of players targeted by Arteta recently.

While there's considerable interest in the player’s services, the north London side are leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal likely to target Martin Zubimendi in the summer

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are likely to be in the mix for Martin Zubimendi’s services in the summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder this year and have their eyes on the Real Sociedad man. Zubimendi has gone from strength to strength with the La Liga side in recent seasons, establishing himself as one of the finest in the continent.

This season, the 24-year-old has scored four goals and set up one more from 30 outings across competitions. Arteta would have liked to bring him in this month, but Romano says that Zubimendi won’t leave the Reale Arena in January.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Arsenal face competition from Bayern and Bayern Munich for the Spaniard in the summer.

“Zubimendi is not planning to leave Real Sociedad in the winter transfer window. It could be different in the summer. I think Arsenal and Bayern will be there. He’s always been appreciated by people at Barcelona,” said Romano.

He continued:

“But let's see if Barca will go for Zubimendi and if they have the money to invest in him. I think these three clubs will be in the mix for Zubimendi, but I don't see him leaving Real Sociedad with this big Champions League chance coming.”

Zubimendi’s contract with Real Sociedad expires in 2027.