Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing La Liga duo; Aston Villa want Emile Smith Rowe, and more - April 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in two Real Sociedad players. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Emile Smith Rowe. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 22, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Martin Zubimendi and Robin Le Normand, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has been a rock at the back for Real Sociedad this season, while the Gunners have held an interest in Zubimendi for a while. Arteta remains keen to add more quality to his backline as well as midfield this summer, prompting interest in the La Liga duo.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side have to pay €50 million for Le Normand.

"Arsenal sent their scouts to follow both Zubimendi and Le Normand this year, as they’re doing excellent with Sociedad, but nothing is concrete yet. The Gunners’ plans on new signings will be made in the next weeks; nothing is advanced yet. The price for Le Normand is the release clause: €50m," wrote Romano.

Le Normand could help cover for William Saliba and Gabriel at the Emirates

Aston Villa want Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe is wanted at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are eager to take Emile Smith Rowe to Villa Park this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time at Arsenal recently. iHe has dropped down the pecking order this season since the emergence of Gabriel Martinelli and arrival of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. The Englishman could be tempted to consider his options at the end of the season, and Villa are interested.

Unai Emery is a fan of Smith Rowe, having handed the player his debut at the Emirates. The Spanish manager now wants a reunion with his former player at Villa Park. However, the Villans have failed with an attempt to prise the 22-year-old away in 2021, and a move won't be easy this summer as well.

William Saliba generating interest, says Jonathan Johnson

William Saliba has been indispensable for Arteta this season.

William Saliba has admirers at clubs across Europe, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The French defender has been a revelation since returning from his loan spell with Marseille last summer. The 22-year-old has helped keep 13 clean sheets in 32 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Gunners won the race to sign Saliba in 2019 amid stiff competition from clubs around Europe.

“A lot of clubs wanted him before he went to Arsenal as well. Clubs are well aware of the talent coming through at Saint-Etienne, like Wesley Fofana, who’s now at Chelsea, and previously Kurt Zouma a few years before that,” wrote Johnson

He added:

"There were a handful of top European clubs who were interested in him at that time. PSG were one of those, but Arsenal ended up winning that race for his signature. To this day, he still attracts a lot of interest from across Europe because he’s an elite defensive talent.”

Johnson also backed the north London side to tie Saliba down to a new deal soon.

"They’re facing a key run of games now, and they look like they need him back; though, of course, rushing him to return to the team has its own risks in terms of long-term damage, so they’ll need to manage this situation carefully,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“If they can get him back, he’ll be a very important player towards the end of this season and next season as well when they’re most likely back in the Champions League. They’ll also no doubt be working hard to tie him down to a new contract soon to ensure he’s one of the cornerstones of this team for many years to come.”

Saliba is currently out with a back injury and has missed the last five games.

