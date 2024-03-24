Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Manu Kone, club backed to offload Eddie Nketiah, and more - March 24, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad on March 31. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 29 games, with City a point behind on third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Manu Kone. Elsewhere, Eddie Nketiah could leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

Arsenal eyeing Manu Kone

Arsenal have identified Manu Kone as a possible alternative to Martin Zubimendi, according to Football Transfers. Mikel Arteta wants a new partner for Declan Rice and has set his sights on the Spanish midfielder. However, prising him away from Real Sociedad could be a problem. The Gunners are already scouting the market for alternatives and have found their man in Kone.

The French midfielder has enjoyed a steady rise with Borussia Monchengladbach this season, registering two goals and two assists from 21 games in all competitions. His efforts have convinced the Emirates hierarchy, who will move for him should they miss out on Zubimendi. With Thomas Partey expected to leave at the end of this season, Kone could be a replacement for the Ghanaian.

Gunners backed to offload Eddie Nketiah by Fabrizio Romano

Eddie Nketiah could leave Arsenal at the end of this season, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English forward has struggled to impress at the Emirates this season, registering six goals and three assists from 33 outings across competitions. With the Gunners expected to sign a new striker this summer, Nketiah's future is up in the air.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the 24-year-old will not be short of suitors if he is put up for sale.

"The future of Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal is up in the air as there is a real possibility that the player will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. Although the player has played 33 games for Mikel Arteta this season, the 24-year-old could be used to make way for a new striker, which is one of the priorities in the summer for the Gunners," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Nketiah’s situation is very open but there is nothing concrete yet. There has always been interest from the Premier League and also from the Bundesliga, so I’d keep a close eye on these two solutions.”

The north London side could also cash in on Gabriel Jesus at the end of this season.

Arsenal monitoring Teun Koopmeiners, says journalist

Arsenal are interesed in Teun Koopmeiners, according to journalist Giorgio Dusi. The Dutch midfielder has caught the eye with Atalanta this season, amassing 12 goals and four assists from 34 outings across competitions. Koopmeiners recently admitted that he is open to a move to England this year. The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder ahead of the summer and apparently have the 26-year-old on their radar.

However, speaking to TVPlay, Dusi added that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring Koopmeiners.

"A little bit everyone expects his departure from Atalanta at the end of the season, so his statements from the Netherlands’ training camp did not come as much of a surprise. Atalanta only want money for his transfer so they will accept the highest offer," said Dusi.

He continued:

"Juve is the number one candidate but the payment discourse needs to be looked at. Perhaps some player Atalanta like, such as Iling Jr or Soulé, could be included. Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are also interested."

The Dutchman is under contract with the Serie A side until 2027, and could cost around €60-65.