Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing player-plus-cash offer for Declan Rice; Thomas Partey likely to stay, and more - May 31, 2023

Arsenal are putting together plans for the upcoming summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta is expected to invest in the squad after falling short in the Premier League title race.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eyeing a player-plus-cash offer for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, Thomas Partey is likely to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 31, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing player-plus-cash offer for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are ready to include Nuno Tavares in their offer for Declan Rice, according to Record via Caught Offside.

The English midfielder is high up on Arteta's list of targets for the summer. Rice will enter the final year of his contract with West Ham United this summer but is not expected to sign a new deal. The Gunners are eager to add the 24-year-old to their roster this summer.

Despite his contract situation, the Hammers are holding out for £120 million to part ways with Rice. The Gunners are reluctant to pay such an exorbitant amount for the English midfielder and are planning to use Tavares to sweeten the deal.

The Portuguese full-back is on loan at Marseille and will return to the Emirates at the end of the season. However, he's not expected to be part of Arteta's plans for the future.

Thomas Partey likely to stay

Thomas Partey remains linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Thomas Partey will stay at the Emirates beyond the summer, according to journalist Chris Wheatley.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been a first-team regular under Arteta whenever fit. He has registered 40 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals. However, the 29-year-old is linked with an exit from Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on The Chris Wheatley Show, Wheatley said that he expects to see Partey with the Gunners next season.

"Thomas Partey’s a player who’s had a really good season actually. I think he’s really impressed a lot of the fans. And he’s made that position his own after having quite a few injury-plagued spells in the Arsenal team,” said Wheatley.

He continued:

“I think Thomas Partey is likely to stay at the club as things stand. Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield. And I don’t think Partey is looking for a move away from the club at the moment."

With Granit Xhaka all but certain to leave the North London side, Arteta is unlikely to let Partey leave.

Nicolas Pepe signing a mistake, says Paul Brown

Nicolas Pepe is unlikely to last the summer at the Emirates.

Arsenal made a mistake by signing Nicolas Pepe, according to transfer insider Paul Brown.

The Ivorian forward joined the Gunners from Lille in 2019 in a transfer that shattered club records. However, the 28-year-old failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates and was shipped off to Nice on loan this season.

Pepe's contract with the club runs out in 2024, but he's unlikely to be offered a new deal. With a rich assembly of attackers at Arteta's disposal, the Ivorian's contract could even be terminated this summer. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that it's time for the 28-year-old to move on.

"He's had his moments at the club but never really commanded a regular starting place. And they clearly overspent, expecting to get much more out of him than they ever have," said Brown.

He continued:

"A succession of managers, even when he played well in flashes, always said the same thing about him. Essentially, 'that's great, but do it every week...' and he's never been able to.

"So, I think, that deal will go down as a mistake and quite a big mistake, really, by Arsenal. But Pepe probably agrees with that himself. I should think it's just time for him to move on. Let's put this part of his career behind him."

Pepe has scored eight goals and set up one in 28 appearances for Nice this season.

