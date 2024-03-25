Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Robin Le Normand; club not in talks for Manu Kone, and more - March 25, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against champions Manchester City on Sunday, March 31, at the Etihad. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 29 games, a point ahead of their opponents who are third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand. Elsewhere, the north London side are not in talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 25, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing Robin Le Normand

Robin Le Normand

Arsenal are interested in Robin Le Normand, according to Fichajes. However, the Gunners are not the only English club in the race for the Spaniard, with Aston Villa reportedly eyeing the player as well.

Le Normand has been one of the finest defenders in La Liga this season, registering 37 appearances across competitions for Real Sociedad. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, where Mikel Arteta is assembling a squad capable enough to compete with the best in the continent.

The Spaniard has set his eyes on Le Normand, who could be a fabulous partner for William Saliba. The 27-year-old is likely to be available for €40 million this summer.

Gunners not in talks for Manu Kone

Manu Kone could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are not monitoring Manu Kone at the moment, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Arteta is expected to further improve his squad over the summer, and a new midfielder is on his agenda. Kone has caught the eye with Borussia Monchengladbach recently, and recent reports have suggested that the Gunners have identified him as an option.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano hinted that Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Everton midfielder Amadou Onana are more realistic targets.

"We know Arsenal have been linked with some big names in midfield in recent times, and it could be one to watch for the summer.

"I’ve mentioned before that Douglas Luiz is a player they really like, while they’re also well informed on Amadou Onana. The latest name being mentioned in the press is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“While the other players mentioned have been appreciated by Arsenal for some time, I’m not aware of anything concrete with Kone for now.

"For sure, Kone could be an interesting one to follow in the summer in general, as he was on the list of PSG and Liverpool one year ago, but I’m not sure it’s a name on Arsenal’s list right now.”

Kone had appeared 21 times for the Bundesliga side this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

Aaron Ramsdale backed to leave by journalist

Aaron Ramsdale's future is up in the air.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth has advised Aaron Ramsdale to leave the Gunners to protect his place in the national team.

The English goalkeeper is a forgotten man under Arteta, registering just nine appearances across competitions. David Raya, brought in on loan from Brentford last summer, is the No. 1 at the Emirates and is expected to sign a permanent deal this year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that the Gunners could be planning to offload Ramsdale to raise funds for the summer.

"Publicly, Arsenal aren't going to say anything while they're in the midst of trying to get to the title and now the Champions League of course as well.

"But it is obviously going to come to a head in the summer because Arsenal will have to generate money as well like any other club before they go into the market to dry and bring in players," said Sheth.

He continued:

"Ramsdale is an England international. If he wants to continue being an England international, come the summer, it's going to have to be a situation where not just for him, but just for his career really, he's going to need to get first-team football."

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have their eyes on the 25-year-old.