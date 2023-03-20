Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Sacha Boey; Brighton want Kaoru Mitoma stay, and more - March 19, 2023

Arsenal secured a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday (March 19) in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka scored a brace, while Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka also found the back of the net as the Gunners went eight points clear at the top with their sixth straight league win.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Sacha Boey. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion want to keep Kaoru Mitoma at the Amex. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 19, 2023.

Arsenal eyeing Sacha Boey

Arsenal are interested in Sacha Boey, according to Aksam via Caught Offside. The French right-back has caught the eye with Galatasaray this season and is generating interest from Premier League clubs. The Gunners are searching for a new right-back ahead of the summer and have set their sights on Boey.

Arteta has deployed Ben White as a stop-gap right-back this season but wants a specialist for the position this summer. Boey's arrival could sort out the situation for a while and also help White return to his natural centre-back position.

The 22-year-old is likely to cost €11 million, which could prove to be a bargain. The Frenchman has appeared 23 times across competitions for Galatasaray this season, registering two assists.

Brighton want Kaoru Mitoma stay

Kaoru Mitoma has been in red-hot form this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion will try to keep Kaoru Mitoma at the club amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese forward has been a revelation at the Amex this season, amassing nine goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta expected to bolster his front line at the end of the season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi holds Mitoma in high regard.

“Kaoru Mitoma is the latest name being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but Brighton will not sell the whole squad!” wrote Romano.

He added:

“We always have rumours on their players. I think it’s most likely to see at least one midfielder gone, as they will try to keep Mitoma, who is really appreciated by Roberto De Zerbi.”

The Gunners have hit the jackpot with Leandro Trossard, and could be tempted to repeat the trick with Mitoma.

Steve Clarke urges Kieran Tierney to fight for his place at Emirates

Kieran Tierney (left)'s future at the Emirates is up in the air.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has advised Kieran Tierney to fight for his place at Arsenal.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer. The Ukrainian has been outstanding for the Gunners and has consistently kept Tierney out of the starting XI.

Speaking recently, as relayed by Football London via Football 365, Clarke said that Tierney has dealt quite well with the situation.

“I’ve spoken to Kieran recently, and he is handling the situation well. He understands why he is not getting so many minutes. He just has to knuckle down and get on with it. You have to be a good professional and work as hard as you can,” said Clarke.

He added:

“His club are flying at the top of the league so, while it’s not great that he is not playing, he can take some comfort from the fact the team are playing well.”

Clarke said that Tierney is good enough to play at the highest level and should work to end the season on a strong note before deciding his future.

“Kieran is probably in a slightly different position. He is certainly good enough to play at the highest level in the Premier League. So I think he should knuckle down, see this season out like the good professional he is and see what the summer brings," said Clarke.

He continued:

"So I can pass that on to people like Kieran now and give them the benefit of my experience. I just changed within myself. I realised I wasn’t going anywhere. I had to knuckle down and get back in the team – and that’s what I did. I ended up with a pretty decent career as a result."

Newcastle United have been linked with the 25-year-old, who has registered one goal and two assists in 28 games across competitions this season for Arsenal.

