Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Spanish star, Fabio Vieira set to leave, and more - August 24, 2024

Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Saturday, August 24, to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team come into the game on good form, having started the season with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking to move for a Spanish forward in the coming days. Elsewhere, Fabio Vieira is all set to leave the Emirates on a temporary move this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 24, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing deal for Nico Williams

Arsenal are planning an audacious move for Nico Williams in the final days of the summer, according to The Independent. The Gunners have shifted focus to their attack at the moment and have apparently identified the Spaniard as the ideal addition to Mikel Arteta's roster.

Williams was in fine form for Athletic Bilbao last season, helping them win the Copa Del Rey. He also played a starring role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph over the summer.

The 22-year-old has been courted by Barcelona all summer although a move is yet to materialize. The north London side are now plotting to take advantage and prise him away from San Mames.

Williams reportedly has a £48m release clause in his contract which makes him an achievable target for Arsenal. However, there's a belief that the Spaniard is reluctant to leave this summer.

It is also reported that the 22-year-old would prefer to join the Catalans when he does part ways with Athletic Bilbao. Nevertheless, the Gunnerrs are ready to try and convince him to move to the Emirates Stadium, either this summer or in the future.

Fabio Vieira set to leave club on loan

Fabio Vieira is all set to return to Porto on loan this summer, according to The Athletic. The Portuguese midfielder is likely to drop down the pecking order at Arsenal following Mikel Merino's arrival.

The Spaniard is all set to join the Gunners from Real Sociedad, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano although an official confirmation is pending. Vieira has struggled for chances since arriving at the Emirates in 2022.

The north London side have now decided that it will be in the best interest of all parties that the 24-year-old leaves this summer. Arsenal are already in talks with Porto to to facilitate a temporary move. Vieira will not be included in the matchday squad for this weekend's game against Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest in advanced talks for Eddie Nketiah

Nottingham Forest are very close to securing the services of Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. Arsenal are eager to offload the Englishman this year as they look to streamline their squad.

Nketiah was previously in talks to move to Marseille in the current transfer window but the Ligue 1 club failed to strike a deal with the Gunners. Forest have since entered the fray and have identified the 25-year-old as a priority target.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs added that the West Bridgford club are optimistic about the move at the moment.

“Nottingham Forest have moved on from Santiago Gimenez to Eddie Nketiah and advanced talks are taking place now with Arsenal over the fee and all parties are optimistic and willing to get the deal done, while Nketiah is prepared to move to Nottingham Forest," said Jacobs.

"The terms are not a problem, it’s really just about the package. And, whereas for Marseille, it was one price that they didn't meet, which was €30 million; for Nottingham Forest, it's £30 million."

He concluded:

“And this is very normal in windows when clubs sell intra-Premier League, the price is higher because there's always the danger that Nketiah turns up and scores against you. Also, generally, the Premier League clubs have got a little bit more money.”

Nketiah is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2027.

