Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, Reiss Nelson likely to leave, and more - March 22, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester City on March 31 at the Etihad in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team cannot afford to drop points against the reigning champions if they want to stay in contention for the league title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, Reiss Nelson is likely to leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 22, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, says journalist

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are likely to have their eyes on Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts. The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form for Sporting CP this season, plundering 36 goals and setting up 14 more from 39 games across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at the Emirates.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that the 25-year-old's price tag could pose a problem in the move.

"Gyokeres’ numbers this season certainly suggest he’s good enough for a big move and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t get one this summer, given what he has been doing for Sporting since his move last year. It’s no secret that Arsenal will be in the market to sign a top striker at the end of the season and Gyokeres will certainly be on their list of potential targets," Watts wrote.

He continued:

“Whether he is near the top of that list, however, I just don’t know at this stage. At 25, he’s the right sort of age, but this is his first season in a top league and with a release clause of £85m, it would be a bit of a gamble on a relatively inexperienced forward. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen and he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on when it comes to Arsenal, but I don’t know yet whether they will try and get a deal done.”

Gyokeres could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus for the Gunners.

Reiss Nelson likely to leave, says journalist

Reiss Nelson could be on his way this summer

Reiss Nelson is likely to leave the Emirates this summer, according to Charles Watts. The English forward is an isolated figure at Arsenal this season and has registered just one goal and three assists from 23 outings across competitions. With the Gunners eyeing attacking reinforcements at the end of the campaign, Nelson's future remains up in the air.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that the 24-year-old was wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion and AC Milan last year.

"Nelson was very close to leaving last summer when his old deal was running out. Brighton were very interested, as were AC Milan. I’ve been told the offer from Milan was a really appealing one to the winger and there were many at Arsenal who believed that he would end up moving to Italy," Watts wrote.

He continued:

“But Nelson loves Arsenal and Mikel Arteta was happy with the performances he produced over the second half of last season. Arsenal didn’t want to lose him on a free and so they pushed for him to sign a new deal and ultimately he decided to stay put."

The journalist added that the time was ripe for Nelson to move on to greener pastures.

"However, I don’t think that means he will definitely stay this summer. Interest remains in Nelson from several Premier League clubs. I don’t think Brighton have gone away and if a good bid comes in from them or anyone else, I think Arsenal will take it and look to invest that money elsewhere. It just feels like the right time for Nelson to move on now and kick on in his career," Watts wrote.

Nelson's contract with the Gunners runs until 2027.

Real Sociedad want Thomas Partey, says journalist

Thomas Partey is wanted at the Reale Arena

Real Sociedad are interested in Thomas Partey, according to journalist Steve Kay. The Ghanaian midfielder has struggled with groin and hamstring injuries this season, missing 26 games and managing just seven appearances in all competitions.

It is safe to say that Arsenal haven't missed him so far, with Declan Rice dictating terms in midfield. The Gunners are likely to let the 30-year-old leave come summer, and Sociedad are apparently planning to take him back to La Liga.

Speaking on KS1TV, Kay suggested that the north London side could use Partey to get their hands on Martin Zubimendi.

"Last summer they nearly bought him (Zubimendi), but Arsenal have a really good relationship with Sociedad now. Kieran Tierney is out there and I’ve heard recently that Thomas Partey is someone they like. That’s a bit of a coincidence and when I heard that my ears pricked up given that Zubimendi plays for the same team and he and Partey play the same position,” Kay said.

Mikel Arteta has had his eyes on the Spanish midfielder for a while and could go for the kill this summer.