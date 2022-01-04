Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face competition for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder; AS Roma submit loan offer for English star, and more - 4 January 2022

Arsenal are preparing to host Liverpool at the Emirates on Thursday in the semi-final of the EFL Cup. The Gunners are coming off a 2-1 Premier League defeat against defending champions Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could face competition from Aston Villa and Liverpool for the services of a Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder. Elsewhere, AS Roma have submitted a loan offer for Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 4th January 2022.

Arsenal face competition from Aston Villa and Liverpool for Denis Zakaria

Arsenal could face competition from Aston Villa and Liverpool for the signature of Denis Zakaria.

The Gunners are interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, whose current deal expires at the end of the season. However, the Swiss international is also wanted by Villa and the Reds.

The Gunners are looking for a replacement for Mohamed Elneny, who is set to leave the club this year. Arsenal are also sweating on the future of Granit Xhaka. Manager Mikel Arteta wants to address the issue by targeting Zakaria.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BMG



FC Bayern, Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are in contact with his agent. Nothing agreed/decided yet. Official. Denis Zakaria has communicated to Borussia Mönchengladbach his plan to leave the club as free agent at the end of the season.FC Bayern, Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are in contact with his agent. Nothing agreed/decided yet. Official. Denis Zakaria has communicated to Borussia Mönchengladbach his plan to leave the club as free agent at the end of the season. 📩⚪️ #BMGFC Bayern, Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are in contact with his agent. Nothing agreed/decided yet.

The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is in the final year of his deal with the Bundesliga club. The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Monchengladbach, but is now eager for a new challenge.

Zakaria's contract situation has alerted quite a few clubs, which could pose a problem for Arsenal. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants a new midfielder this year, and has his eyes on the Swiss international. Everton are also watching the player with interest. Aston Villa have now joined the race for Zakaria's signature.

The Gunners are hoping to beat the competition for his services by snapping up the player this month.

AS Roma submit loan offer for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

AS Roma have contacted Arsenal to discuss a loan move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles this month.

The Englishman is disillusioned with life at the Emirates, and wants to leave the club this month. The 24-year-old was eager to leave the Gunners last summer, but the club convinced him to stay.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Roma have now submitted bid to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan with buy option in summer. Arsenal yet to reply. theathletic.com/news/roma-subm… Roma have now submitted bid to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan with buy option in summer. Arsenal yet to reply. #ASRoma want him asap or will pursue other targets. 24yo only interested in Roma or minded to stay at #AFC (contract 2023) @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Roma have now submitted bid to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan with buy option in summer. Arsenal yet to reply. #ASRoma want him asap or will pursue other targets. 24yo only interested in Roma or minded to stay at #AFC (contract 2023) @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/roma-subm…

That decision has hurt the player, who has struggled for game time with Arsenal. Maitland-Niles wants to leave in search of regular football, and AS Roma are ready to grant him his wish.

The Serie A giants want to buy him this month, but are plagued by financial woes. So, they are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer. It remains to be seen how the Gunners respond to Roma's offer.

Liverpool backed to sign Bukayo Saka

Noel Whelan believes Liverpool would love to have Bukayo Saka in their team.

Leeds United legend Noel Whelan believes Liverpool would love to have Bukayo Saka in their team. The Englishman has been outstanding for Arsenal recently. However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan also admitted that the Gunners are unlikely to let Saka leave.

"Absolutely, I can see him at Liverpool. I don’t think it was that long ago that they were trying to tempt him over to Anfield when he was running out of contract at Arsenal," said Whelan.

"However, it seems to be that Mikel Arteta is building something really quite special at Arsenal right now. I’m sure the club won’t want to let him go for any money and show their strength in the market," continued Whelan.

